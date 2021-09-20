School District of the Menomonie Area adds incentives to substitute teacher compensation

The School District of the Menomonie Area is adding incentives to their substitute teacher compensation in an effort to attract more sub teachers. The district is offering many new incentives including cash bonuses, additional pay for accepting assignments on Mondays and Fridays, free lunch, and activity passes. Details of the compensation include:

• Cash bonuses:

$500 bonus after accepting 30 assignments

$750 bonus after accepting 50 assignments

$1,000 bonus after accepting 75 assignments

$1,250 bonus after accepting 100 assignments

$1,500 bonus after accepting 125 assignments

$2,000 bonus after accepting 150 assignments

• Additional $25 per day bonus for accepting assignments on Mondays and Fridays

• Pay increase of $10 per day for any daily assignments accepted after 30 assignments

• Free District Activities Pass after accepting 30 assignments

• Free pass to the Pool/Field House after accepting 30 assignments

• Free lunch when accepting a full-day assignment

Base pay for substitute teachers in the SDMA during the 2021-2022 school year is $124.61/day. For more information on how to become a substitute teacher contact the HR Department at (715) 232-1642. Interested sub teachers can also apply to vacancy ID 96305 on WECAN.

