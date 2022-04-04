School of Hospitality professor receives statewide Associate of the Year by the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association

An assistant professor of hospitality from University of Wisconsin-Stout has been recognized by a statewide organization.

Jay Jones recently was named the 2021 Associate of the Year by the Wisconsin Hotel & Lodging Association, as the organization celebrated its 125th year.

"WHLA's Associate of the Year award is meant to honor individuals who show a high degree of industry dedication and knowledge, which makes Jay the perfect recipient for this year's recognition," said Bill Elliott, WHLA president and CEO.

Jones, of Chippewa Falls, is on WHLA’s board of directors and Education/Conference Committee.

“Jay's service to WHLA, his commitment to hospitality education and his broad experience as a hotel operator and executive make him a truly remarkable and respected member of Wisconsin's lodging industry,” Elliott said.

Jones, an associate director with WHLA, has 25 years of management experience in the hotel industry, including with Hilton Worldwide. He has taught in UW-Stout’s School of Hospitality Leadership since 2015.

“It is an honor to be recognized by your industry peers,” Jones said.

In 2017, Jones was chosen by students to receive an Outstanding Teacher of the Year award from the College of Education, Hospitality, Health and Human Sciences. He advises the student chapter of the Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International.

He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in hospitality and tourism, both from UW-Stout.

Jones volunteers with the Boy Scouts of America. He is membership lead for National Service Territories and, for the Chippewa Valley Council of Eau Claire, is on the executive board and vice president of administration.

He also volunteers with the Chippewa County Historical Society.

UW-Stout’s School of Hospitality Leadership, recently ranked No. 11 in the world by CEOWorld magazine, offers programs in hotel, restaurant and tourism management; real estate property management; and golf enterprise management, along with two minors and a specialization.

WHLA is a nonprofit trade association representing hotel and lodging properties in Wisconsin. Established in 1896, WHLA represents all sizes and types of lodging properties throughout the state, providing industry services that include marketing, legislative representation, industry education and resources in addition to a legal assistance program. At the federal level, WHLA partners with the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

