Science Olympiad: Boyceville HS earns medals at the University of Cincinnati Invite

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the virtual University of Cincinnati, Ohio Invitational on February 13 with the varsity team placing 21st out of 98 teams from across the nation. There were no divisions based on school size.
Tournament championship gold medals were earned by seniors Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Corr and senior Brady Helland in Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by senior Connor Sempf and Helland in Boomilever. A bronze medal was earned by Helland and junior Greg Moore-Kamuti in Machines. Fourth place medals were earned by juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics and freshmen Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute. A fifth-place medal was earned by Helland and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, and an eighth-place medal was earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever.
“Our students did a great job competing at a very challenging tournament with many high-caliber teams,” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “I am really impressed with the hard work all of the students are putting in to get better every day in preparation for the state tournament in April."
Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.
Final Results of the University of Cincinnati Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament
Place
Team
Score
1
Blue Valley West (KS)
347
2
Bayard Rustin (PA) A
394
3
Northville (MI) A
404
4
Marquette University (WI) A
406
5
Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)
533
6
Chaminade (NY) A
574
7
Belleville (WI) A
612
8
Princeton Day School (NJ)
662
9
St. Edward (OH)
682
10
New Albany (OH)
696
11
Marquette University (WI) B
699
12
Lakota East (OH)
724
13
Naperville North (IL) A
734
14
Ames (IA) A
736
15
Kingsway Regional (NJ)
762
16
Northmont (OH) A
765
17
Madison West (WI) A
787
18
River Hill (MD)
836
19
Conestoga (PA)
849
20
Summer Creek (TX)
857
21
Boyceville (WI) Varsity
863
22
Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) A
869
23
Pearl City (HI)
874
24
Lancaster (OH))
891
25
Columbia (NY)
892
26
South Windsor (NJ) A
896
27
Conestoga (PA) B
903
28
Tokay (CA) A
920
29
Bismarck (ND)
948
30
Cincinnati Country Day (OH) A
949
31
Arcadia (CA) A
954
32
Westborough (MA) A
954
33
The Westminster Schools (GA) A
979
34
Madison West (WI) B
979
35
Westborough (MA) B
986
36
Naperville North (IL) B
1011
37
Northview (OH) A
1037
38
Springfield (OH) A
1054
39
The Seven Hills School (OH)
1066
40
Kellenberg Memorial (NY)
1068
41
Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ)
1068
42
Aurora (OH)
1072
43
Loveland (OH)
1112
44
St. Xavier (OH) A
1153
45
Farmington (MN)
1167
46
St. Ignatius (OH) A
1214
47
South Windsor (NJ) B
1282
48
Wyoming (OH)
1282
49
Tomball Memorial (TX)
1302
50
Plattsburg (NY) A
1305
51
Winchester Thurston Upper School (PA)
1336
52
Francis Lewis (NY) A
1345
53
Saint Anthony’s (NY)
1353
54
Buffalo Grove (IL) A
1368
55
St. Edward (OH) B
1383
56
Northmont (OH) B
1390
57
Mt. Lebanon (PA) A
1414
58
Chaminade (NY) B
1424
59
Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) B
1430
60
Fort Loramie (OH)
1444
61
Oakland Hills (MD)
1457
62
Lebanon (OH)
1462
63
Warwick/Ephrata (PA)
1492
64
Lambert (GA) A
1507
65
Providence (NC)
1528
66
Tokay (CA) B
1557
67
Apple Valley (MN)
1559
68
Columbia (NY) B
1583
69
Lake Placid (NY)
1588
70
Buffalo Grove (IL) B
1607
71
Boyceville (WI) JV
1614
72
Belleville (WI) B
1629
73
Lambert (GA) B
1667
74
Madison Central (KY) A
1741
75
Heritage Homeschool (OH)
1757
76
Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) B
1774
77
Mt. Lebanon (PA) B
1786
78
Lancaster (OH) B
1856
79
Springfield (OH) A
1871
80
Princeton Day (NJ) B
1873
81
St. Xavier (OH) B
1914
82
Cincinnati Country Day (OH) B
1952
83
Ames (IA) B
1972
84
Madison Central (KY) B
2007
85
North Pocono (PA) A
2134
86
St. Ignatius (OH) B
2167
87
duPont Manual (KY) A
2215
88
Bayard Rustin (PA) B
2231
89
Northville (OH) B
2251
90
The Seven Hills School (OH) B
2255
91
Westlake (OH)
2267
92
Francis Lewis (NY) B
2276
93
Tomball Memorial (TX) B
2280
94
Arcadia (CA) B
2300
95
duPont Manual (KY) B
2300
96
North Pocono (PA) B
2300
97
The Westminster School (GA) B
2300
98
Westlake (OH) B
2300