Science Olympiad: Boyceville HS earns medals at the University of Cincinnati Invite
Science Olympiad: Boyceville HS earns medals at the University of Cincinnati Invite

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the virtual University of Cincinnati, Ohio Invitational on February 13 with the varsity team placing 21st out of 98 teams from across the nation. There were no divisions based on school size.

Tournament championship gold medals were earned by seniors Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Corr and senior Brady Helland in Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by senior Connor Sempf and Helland in Boomilever. A bronze medal was earned by Helland and junior Greg Moore-Kamuti in Machines. Fourth place medals were earned by juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics and freshmen Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute. A fifth-place medal was earned by Helland and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, and an eighth-place medal was earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever.

“Our students did a great job competing at a very challenging tournament with many high-caliber teams,” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “I am really impressed with the hard work all of the students are putting in to get better every day in preparation for the state tournament in April."

Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the University of Cincinnati Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament

Place

Team

Score

1

Blue Valley West (KS) 

347

2

Bayard Rustin (PA) A

394

3

Northville (MI) A

404

4

Marquette University (WI) A

406

5

Homeschool Science Colorado (CO)

533

6

Chaminade (NY) A

574

7

Belleville (WI) A

612

8

Princeton Day School (NJ)

662

9

St. Edward (OH)

682

10

New Albany (OH)

696

11

Marquette University (WI) B

699

12

Lakota East (OH)

724

13

Naperville North (IL) A

734

14

Ames (IA) A

736

15

Kingsway Regional (NJ)

762

16

Northmont (OH) A

765

17

Madison West (WI) A

787

18

River Hill (MD)

836

19

Conestoga (PA)

849

20

Summer Creek (TX)

857

21

Boyceville (WI) Varsity

863

22

Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) A

869

23

Pearl City (HI)

874

24

Lancaster (OH))

891

25

Columbia (NY)

892

26

South Windsor (NJ) A

896

27

Conestoga (PA) B

903

28

Tokay (CA) A

920

29

Bismarck (ND)

948

30

Cincinnati Country Day (OH) A

949

31

Arcadia (CA) A

954

32

Westborough (MA) A

954

33

The Westminster Schools (GA) A

979

34

Madison West (WI) B

979

35

Westborough (MA) B

986

36

Naperville North (IL) B

1011

37

Northview (OH) A

1037

38

Springfield (OH) A

1054

39

The Seven Hills School (OH)

1066

40

Kellenberg Memorial (NY)

1068

41

Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ)

1068

42

Aurora (OH)

1072

43

Loveland (OH)

1112

44

St. Xavier (OH) A

1153

45

Farmington (MN)

1167

46

St. Ignatius (OH) A

1214

47

South Windsor (NJ) B

1282

48

Wyoming (OH)

1282

49

Tomball Memorial (TX)

1302

50

Plattsburg (NY) A

1305

51

Winchester Thurston Upper School (PA)

1336

52

Francis Lewis (NY) A

1345

53

Saint Anthony’s (NY)

1353

54

Buffalo Grove (IL) A

1368

55

St. Edward (OH) B

1383

56

Northmont (OH) B

1390

57

Mt. Lebanon (PA) A

1414

58

Chaminade (NY) B

1424

59

Fayetteville-Manlius (NY) B

1430

60

Fort Loramie (OH)

1444

61

Oakland Hills (MD)

1457

62

Lebanon (OH)

1462

63

Warwick/Ephrata (PA)

1492

64

Lambert (GA) A

1507

65

Providence (NC)

1528

66

Tokay (CA) B

1557

67

Apple Valley (MN)

1559

68

Columbia (NY) B

1583

69

Lake Placid (NY)

1588

70

Buffalo Grove (IL) B

1607

71

Boyceville (WI) JV

1614

72

Belleville (WI) B

1629

73

Lambert (GA) B

1667

74

Madison Central (KY) A

1741

75

Heritage Homeschool (OH)

1757

76

Eastern Camden County Regional (NJ) B

1774

77

Mt. Lebanon (PA) B

1786

78

Lancaster (OH) B

1856

79

Springfield (OH) A

1871

80

Princeton Day (NJ) B

1873

81

St. Xavier (OH) B

1914

82

Cincinnati Country Day (OH) B

1952

83

Ames (IA) B

1972

84

Madison Central (KY) B

2007

85

North Pocono (PA) A

2134

86

St. Ignatius (OH) B

2167

87

duPont Manual (KY) A

2215

88

Bayard Rustin (PA) B

2231

89

Northville (OH) B

2251

90

The Seven Hills School (OH) B

2255

91

Westlake (OH)

2267

92

Francis Lewis (NY) B

2276

93

Tomball Memorial (TX) B

2280

94

Arcadia (CA) B

2300

95

duPont Manual (KY) B

2300

96

North Pocono (PA) B

2300

97

The Westminster School (GA) B

2300

98

Westlake (OH) B

2300

