Science Olympiad: Boyceville HS earns medals at the University of Cincinnati Invite

The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad team competed at the virtual University of Cincinnati, Ohio Invitational on February 13 with the varsity team placing 21st out of 98 teams from across the nation. There were no divisions based on school size.

Tournament championship gold medals were earned by seniors Nathan Corr and Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Corr and senior Brady Helland in Wright Stuff. Silver medals were earned by senior Connor Sempf and Helland in Boomilever. A bronze medal was earned by Helland and junior Greg Moore-Kamuti in Machines. Fourth place medals were earned by juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Elliona Staves in Forensics and freshmen Peter Wheeldon and Caden Wold in Ping Pong Parachute. A fifth-place medal was earned by Helland and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, and an eighth-place medal was earned by juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever.

“Our students did a great job competing at a very challenging tournament with many high-caliber teams,” said Boyceville head coach Andy Hamm. “I am really impressed with the hard work all of the students are putting in to get better every day in preparation for the state tournament in April."