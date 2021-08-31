 Skip to main content
Sen. Johnson: Biden administration 'marked by a string of self-inflicted disasters'
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks April 27 on Capitol Hill in Washington (file photo). 

OSHKOSH — On Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, released the following statement on the Biden administration’s announcement the U.S. has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan:

“Every American president enters office facing certain realities and enormous responsibilities. The job is to acknowledge the realities and accept the responsibility of trying to improve the situation. Unfortunately, President Biden has demonstrated an uncanny ability to make matters worse. To date, his administration is marked by a string of self-inflicted disasters: the border crisis, out-of-control spending and growing debt, and now the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan. For America and the entire world’s sake, I hope the actions he directed in Afghanistan don’t turn out to be some of the worst foreign policy decisions in U.S. history. I don’t envy the next president’s task of cleaning up President Biden’s messes.”

