Seventy-fifth reunion sees virtual meeting of class of '46

The session was facilitated by Ms. Susan Mommsen, Assistant Principal at Menomonie H.S. The four members able to attend in 2021 were Shirley Cook Hintz of Menomonie, Sacia Brewer Morris of Onalaska, Ruth Samdahl Petryk of White Bear Lake, MN, and Natalie Slocumb Witte of Madison.

Those in attendance had assistance from family members or friends. Hopefully, those who could not appear in 2021 will find a way for the 76th reunion, scheduled as a virtual event on September 22, 2022. Relatives and friends, please assist these Menomonie High School graduates. Each of them has aches and cannot balance nor move as they did 75 years ago, but they do not give up and enjoy catching up with one another.