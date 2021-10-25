Seventy-fifth reunion sees virtual meeting of class of '46

The seventy-fifth reunion of the members of the Menomonie High School Class of 1946 was held via Google-Meet on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
The session was facilitated by Ms. Susan Mommsen, Assistant Principal at Menomonie H.S. The four members able to attend in 2021 were Shirley Cook Hintz of Menomonie, Sacia Brewer Morris of Onalaska, Ruth Samdahl Petryk of White Bear Lake, MN, and Natalie Slocumb Witte of Madison.
Seven members of the 1946 high school class were unable to attend in 2021: June Kochendorfer Gordon (Menomonie, WI), Loise Peterson Wollum (Chippewa Falls, WI), Veryl Sneen Albrecht (Marquette, MI), Peggy Welch Algiers (Glendale, CA), Vivian Rotnem Riley (Menomonie, WI), Virginia Stoll Skjestad (Menomonie, WI), and Joyce Kunz Hoyt (Menomonie, WI).
COVID-19 canceled the 1946 class reunion in 2020. This was the first year to try a virtual event.
Those in attendance had assistance from family members or friends. Hopefully, those who could not appear in 2021 will find a way for the 76th reunion, scheduled as a virtual event on September 22, 2022. Relatives and friends, please assist these Menomonie High School graduates. Each of them has aches and cannot balance nor move as they did 75 years ago, but they do not give up and enjoy catching up with one another.