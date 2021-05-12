Sheriff Fitzgerald: A letter of appreciation

For the last couple of years, I have written a similar letter thanking our law enforcement in Barron County for the job they did and continue to do for the Citizens of Barron County. Usually I write the press releases that become the headlines but over the past unprecedented year, law enforcement was the topic of many headlines across the country from Covid and Use of Force to the thousands of different calls they have handled. One thing that did not change in Barron County is the support we have gotten from the public or the effort our men and women in law enforcement have put into the calls they respond to. While we are always looking for ways to improve, because no one is perfect, I know that we do our very best when responded to your calls.
At any given time, your local Law Enforcement Officers in Barron County and across the country are called upon to perform miracles and to do the impossible. At the scene of an automobile accident, they are expected to perform as doctors, paramedics, and traffic engineers. Responding to a domestic disturbance they are expected to perform as counselors and therapists, as well as keepers of the peace. Dealing with juveniles, they are expected to perform as parents, teachers, and sociologists. In the courtroom, they are expected to be lawyers. If they do not perform with excellence every day, they risk complaints from the public, suits from disgruntled defendants, investigations by the news media, and even death when a life-threatening situation are not handled properly.
Nevertheless, each day the men and women in law enforcement in Barron County from dispatchers, jailers and patrol officers put on their uniforms to serve the citizens of Barron County with honor and pride. With our dispatcher taking almost 14,000 911 calls, our jail staff booking in almost 1000 people in the jail and local law enforcement officers handling over 36,000 calls we are honored to serve and protect you and your family.
So this week as we take time to remember all the fallen law enforcement officers who have given the ultimate sacrifice, will you please join me in thanking all law enforcement in Barron County for the job they do each day. I would be remiss if I also did not thank all of you for supporting our law enforcement officers in the county in a time when we need it the most.