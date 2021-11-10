Speakers at UW-Stout to honor and celebrate Native American Heritage Month

University of Wisconsin-Stout will host two events for Native American Heritage Month, a time to amplify Indigenous voices and to honor and celebrate the diverse and rich culture of Native American people.

On Monday, Nov. 8, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Red Cliff tribal member Frank Montano will present “Native American Migration Stories and Relationship with the Land, Water and All of Creation.” The event will be held in the Cedar and Maple rooms of the Memorial Student Center and virtually on Teams.

Montano preserves Miskwaabekong culture through traditional dance, flute, storytelling and teaching. He was named Citizen of the Quarter by the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa for January through March.

On Thursday, Nov. 18, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Dylan Jennings will speak on the “Intersection of Policy and Land.” The event will be held in the Cedar and Maple rooms of the MSC and on Teams.

Jennings is an instructor of Native American and environmental studies at Northland College in Ashland. He is a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and a former elected council member for the tribe. Jennings has received the National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development “40 under 40” Award and the UW-Madison Nelson Institute Rising Star Alumni Award.

Jennings previously served as director of public information for the Great Lakes Fish & Wildlife Commission. He is the Heal Earth Partnership Doctoral Fellow at the UW-Madison Earth Partnership, department of planning and landscape architecture. He graduated from UW-Madison with degrees in anthropology, archaeology, environmental studies and American Indian studies. Jennings completed his master’s degree from the UW-Madison Nelson Institute.

Masks are required indoors at UW-Stout. Parking lots are free after 4 p.m.

The events are sponsored by Multicultural Student Services, the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office and the Inclusive Excellence Action Plan.

