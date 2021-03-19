Special delivery: Stepping Stones gets a truck of its own

For many years, acquiring a truck was at the top of Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s wish list.
The need was undeniably clear. Ever since the food rescue program began, volunteers equipped with freezer blankets provided their own vehicles to pick up soon-to-expire groceries and produce from local markets. And transporting food to the weekly “pop-up” pantries in Colfax, Downsville, Ridgeland and Sand Creek involved either borrowing – or sometimes renting – a box truck. With the increased demand that COVID was putting on pantry operations, it was time to find a better solution.
In November, the nonprofit’s long-held dream came to fruition through focused government funding combined with the generosity of the Gale Family Foundation and donor-advised contributions through the Community Foundation of Dunn County. Jim and Gail Haemmerle’s contribution, through the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Grants, provided the final piece that made the purchase possible.
After searching for the best deal, Stepping Stones Executive Director Padraig Gallagher found a 2014 Freightliner truck, complete with a 24-foot refrigerated box and a 3,000 lb. lift gate: “It is a game-changer for our food pantry programs. It allows us to serve the food insecure of Dunn County in ways that we haven’t been able to before.”
By late November, the bright white truck was parked at Stepping Stones in full view of passersby on Stout Road. Visible to up to 18,000 vehicles a day and even more in use, applying the logo to the box of the truck and soliciting sponsorship became the next steps in the process.
Reaching out to several local businesses, Gallagher explained, “We looked for one sponsor to help ensure that Stepping Stones keeps a reliable and safe vehicle on the road for years to come. Funding will be used for preventive maintenance, repairs and the eventual replacement of the current truck.”
“WESTconsin Credit Union quickly responded and was a joy to work with,” Gallagher said. “Stepping Stones is delighted by the support that WESTconsin has shown to our programs and the community. The delivery sponsorship will allow us to transport and distribute food throughout Dunn County!”
The truck can now be seen transporting food for the communities of Dunn county and Stepping Stones is looking to increase the number of volunteer drivers. “If you have experience driving larger vehicles, a good driving record and want to make a difference, we can use the help.” Gallagher said, adding “No CDL required.”
Barbara Lyon is the communications specialist for Stepping Stones of Dunn County. She can be reached at 715-235-2920 or development@steppingstonesdc.org.