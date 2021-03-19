Special delivery: Stepping Stones gets a truck of its own

For many years, acquiring a truck was at the top of Stepping Stones of Dunn County’s wish list.

The need was undeniably clear. Ever since the food rescue program began, volunteers equipped with freezer blankets provided their own vehicles to pick up soon-to-expire groceries and produce from local markets. And transporting food to the weekly “pop-up” pantries in Colfax, Downsville, Ridgeland and Sand Creek involved either borrowing – or sometimes renting – a box truck. With the increased demand that COVID was putting on pantry operations, it was time to find a better solution.

In November, the nonprofit’s long-held dream came to fruition through focused government funding combined with the generosity of the Gale Family Foundation and donor-advised contributions through the Community Foundation of Dunn County. Jim and Gail Haemmerle’s contribution, through the Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Grants, provided the final piece that made the purchase possible.

After searching for the best deal, Stepping Stones Executive Director Padraig Gallagher found a 2014 Freightliner truck, complete with a 24-foot refrigerated box and a 3,000 lb. lift gate: “It is a game-changer for our food pantry programs. It allows us to serve the food insecure of Dunn County in ways that we haven’t been able to before.”