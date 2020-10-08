10-5, 10-6 and 10-7 Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Hastings, Evan and Kaufman advance to Division 1 state girls tennis tournament

WAUSAU — The Menomonie girls tennis team is sending its top singles and doubles competitors to the Division 1 state tournament after advancing out of sectionals on Wednesday at Wausau West.

No. 1 singles Haley Hastings (9-9) picked up a victory over an opponent from Antigo to punch her ticket to state while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman (8-8) picked up a victory over a team from D.C. Everest to qualify.

Hastings finished in fourth place overall at No. 1 singles, as did Evan and Kaufman at No. 1 doubles.

The Division 1 state individual tournament takes place from Oct. 15-17 in Lake Geneva.

Olivia Klass finished in third place at No. 2 singles, Journey Windsand was fourth at No. 3 singles and Sammy Jacobson was second at No. 4 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer was third, as was the No. 3 doubles team of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski.

The Mustangs advanced all 10 competitors from regionals for the first time in program history with four singles and three doubles teams moving out of Monday’s sub-sectional in Hudson.