10-5, 10-6 and 10-7 Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Hastings, Evan and Kaufman advance to Division 1 state girls tennis tournament

WAUSAU — The Menomonie girls tennis team is sending its top singles and doubles competitors to the Division 1 state tournament after advancing out of sectionals on Wednesday at Wausau West.
No. 1 singles Haley Hastings (9-9) picked up a victory over an opponent from Antigo to punch her ticket to state while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman (8-8) picked up a victory over a team from D.C. Everest to qualify.
Hastings finished in fourth place overall at No. 1 singles, as did Evan and Kaufman at No. 1 doubles.
The Division 1 state individual tournament takes place from Oct. 15-17 in Lake Geneva.
Olivia Klass finished in third place at No. 2 singles, Journey Windsand was fourth at No. 3 singles and Sammy Jacobson was second at No. 4 singles. The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer was third, as was the No. 3 doubles team of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski.
The Mustangs advanced all 10 competitors from regionals for the first time in program history with four singles and three doubles teams moving out of Monday’s sub-sectional in Hudson.
No. 1 singles Haley Hastings earned a win over Onalaska while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman defeated a team from Chippewa Falls to qualify for sectionals.
The No. 2 singles competitor Olivia Klass picked up wins over athletes from Chippewa Falls and New Richmond, No. 3 singles Journey Winsand won against New Richmond and Tomah and No. 4 singles Sammy Jacobson defeated Chippewa Falls and Tomah.
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer were victorious against Chippewa Falls and New Richmond and the No. 3 team of Anna Wheeler and Jayce Luzinski won against New Richmond and River Falls to set up a busy sectional for the team, which takes place at Wausau West.
Tuesday
Volleyball
Elk Mound 3, Glenwood City 0
At Elk Mound, the Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory in three sets over the Hilltoppers (28-26, 25-19, 25-16).
McKenna Diermeier had 14 kills and five aces to lead the Mounders (6-1, 6-1) with Susan Marquardt adding seven. Brooke Emery and Diermeier had 22 and 21 digs, respectively, and Morgan Kinblom had a team-best 24 assists in the victory.
Monday
Girls Golf
Kado leads Menomonie
at sectionals
At Tomah, Lauren Kado shot a 109 to lead the Mustangs at a Division 1 sectional hosted at Hiawatha Golf Course.
Kado finished in 37th place for the Mustangs, who were 10th as a team with a 470. Kira Nevin shot a 116 to take 41st, Madey Moses carded a 122 to finish tied for 44th and Lauren McNally and Addi Sobota each tied for 46th after each finished with a 123.
Tomah (341) won the team title with Waunakee (344) taking second.
New Richmond’s Lanie Veenendall (78) earned individual medalist honors while Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen and New Richmond’s Sydney Nolan (83) each tied for fifth.
Cross Country
Colfax girls win, boys second at home
At Colfax, the Vikings were strong in both races at a Dunn-St. Croix Conference quad.
Molly Heidorn finished in first place in the girls race with a time of 20 minutes, 22:68 seconds to lead a convoy of five runners in the top-11 spots. Ansley Olson (21:48.77) and Jasmine Best (22:24.14) were fifth and sixth, respectively, while Jaycey Bowe was eighth and Jaclyn Olson came home 11th.
“The girls beat state-ranked Durand for the first time this year 26-27, Durand has not been totally healthy for a while but it is nice for us to beat a very good team and win a meet,” Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. “Molly Heidorn was very good again as was Aynsley and Jasmine but the emergence of a healthy Jaycey Bowe has given us a chance to be pretty good.”
Elk Mound’s Marley King was 12th, Kyra Hadenfeldt was 13th, Aleya Hadenfeldt finished 15th, Lilly Tanula came home 18th and Olivia Schreiber was 20th for the Mounders.
Ian Hazen finished second in the boys race to lead Elk Mound to the top spot as a team. Hazen finished the race in 18:25.03 as Durand’s Parker Schneider won in 16:28.07. Aiden Schiferl (18:29.01) was third, Trae Schaefer (19:12.20) was fifth, Caleb Eskow was eighth and Keason Seyller came home ninth for the Mounders.
Colfax’s Noah Hediron finished fourth in 18:46.60, followed by Ashton Yarrington (11th), Luke Blanchard (12th), Jadent Buchholz (13th) and Jarod Loew (14th) for the Vikings.
“The boys have really improved and are closer together 1-5,” Doucette said. “Jarod Loew has joined us and has been our five runner, he is a great kid and has a lot of potential. Again Noah Heidorn led us, he has been very consistent.”
