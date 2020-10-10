10-9 Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie, Boyceville earn second wins of season

The Boyceville and Menomonie football teams each picked up their second victories of the season on Friday night with the Bulldogs topping Elmwood/Plum City 14-8 and the Mustangs blanking Menomonie 32-0.

Tyler Dormanen ran for 78 yards and two touchdowns for Boyceville (2-1, 2-1), who bounced back after a 6-0 loss to Turtle Lake on Oct. 2. Dormanen's 4-yard touchdown run with 2:28 left in the second quarter put the Bulldogs back out front before Ira Bialzik found Jacob Granley for the two-point conversion.

Sebastien Nielsen and Tate Downey ran combined for 68 yards on 12 carries for the Bulldogs while Nathan Stuart had 26 rushing yards in the victory. Dormanen opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:51 left in the second quarter before the Wolves (1-2, 1-2) scored less than a minute later when Luke Webb broke free on a 58-yard touchdown run.

The Mustangs (2-1) won for the second week in a row with the defense pitching its second consecutive shutout. Menomonie's previously scheduled Big Rivers Conference game with River Falls was canceled.

Menomonie hosts Chippewa Falls on Friday, Oct. 16 while Boyceville plays at Glenwood City.

Mondovi 21, Elk Mound 6