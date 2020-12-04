12-3 Prep Roundup: Thornton scores 23 points as Menomonie boys basketball opens season with road win at Eau Claire Regis

Blaskowski led all scorers with 24 points including five of her team's nine three-pointers. Olivia Schreiber scored seven points as the Mounders (1-2, 1-0) raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead on the way to the win.

"It was a good conference win," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "Our girls gave a great effort on the defensive end and we were able to score in transition. We are excited for our next opportunity."

Allison Graham scored 11 points for Spring Valley (0-1, 0-1).

Colfax 74, Plum City/Elmwood 49

At Colfax, five players scored at least eight points for the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win.

Madison Barstad was the high scorer in the contest with 17 points for Colfax (1-1, 1-1). McKenna Shipman and Emilee Burcham-Scofield had nine points apiece while Marissa Harmon and Addisyn Olson each added eight as the Vikings scored 40 points in the first half. Abby Irwin and Jasmine Paulus each scored six points as well in the win.

Maggie Glaus had 15 points for Plum City/Elmwood (1-1, 0-1).

Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41