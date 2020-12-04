12-3 Prep Roundup: Thornton scores 23 points as Menomonie boys basketball opens season with road win at Eau Claire Regis

EAU CLAIRE — Brock Thornton scored 23 points to lead the Menomonie boys basketball team in a 48-42 victory over Eau Claire Regis on Thursday evening.
Thornton scored 15 points in the first half for the Mustangs (1-0) while Devauntaye Parker added nine points on three three-pointers in the victory.
JP Wolterstorff had 20 points for the Ramblers (0-1).
Saint Croix Central 66, Elk Mound 17
At Hammond, the Mounders fell to the Panthers in nonconference action.
Ryan Bohl scored five points in the first half to lead Elk Mound (0-1).
Pettit had a game-high 15 points for Saint Croix Central (1-0).
Prairie Farm 66, Boyceville 37
At Prairie Farm, the Panthers jumped out to a 37-12 halftime lead in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs.
Connor Sempf led Boyceville (0-1) with 16 points while Walker Retz added nine.
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 58, Spring Valley 26
At Spring Valley, Tori Blaskowski had a big night in leading the Mounders to a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win over the Cardinals.
Blaskowski led all scorers with 24 points including five of her team's nine three-pointers. Olivia Schreiber scored seven points as the Mounders (1-2, 1-0) raced out to a 35-13 halftime lead on the way to the win.
"It was a good conference win," Elk Mound coach Jordan Kongshaug said. "Our girls gave a great effort on the defensive end and we were able to score in transition. We are excited for our next opportunity."
Allison Graham scored 11 points for Spring Valley (0-1, 0-1).
Colfax 74, Plum City/Elmwood 49
At Colfax, five players scored at least eight points for the Vikings in a Dunn-St. Croix win.
Madison Barstad was the high scorer in the contest with 17 points for Colfax (1-1, 1-1). McKenna Shipman and Emilee Burcham-Scofield had nine points apiece while Marissa Harmon and Addisyn Olson each added eight as the Vikings scored 40 points in the first half. Abby Irwin and Jasmine Paulus each scored six points as well in the win.
Maggie Glaus had 15 points for Plum City/Elmwood (1-1, 0-1).
Glenwood City 58, Boyceville 41
At Boyceville, the Hilltoppers outscored the Bulldogs 36-21 in the second half to pull away for a Dunn-St. Croix Conference win.
Hannah Dunn led the way for Boyceville (1-1, 0-1) with 17 points while Kady Grambow added nine points.
Isabella Rassbach scored 23 points for Glenwood City (1-0, 1-0).
Boys Hockey
Hudson 9, Menomonie 0
At Dunn County Ice Arena, the Raiders (2-0, 1-0) scored five goals in the first period in a Big Rivers Conference win over the Mustangs (1-1, 0-1).
