9-10 Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls tennis sweeps singles victories in dual win over River Falls

Kado tied with Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones as the Mustangs were fifth as a team with a 227.

Madey Moses shot a 57, Lauren McNally carded a 58 and Kira Nevin rounded out the scoring golfers for the team by shooting a 60.

River Falls' Jaden Woiwode shot a 39 to earn individual medalist honors and Hudson (176) edged River Falls (177) for the top team award with Rice Lake (191) third and Chippewa Falls (221) fourth.

Tuesday

Girls Golf

Kado ties for 12th to lead Menomonie

At Spring Valley, Lauren Kado shot a 56 to finish in a tie for 12th to lead the Mustangs at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Mustangs at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Kado's score tied her with Rice Lake's Callie Karstens for 12th as the Mustangs were fifth as a team with a 257.