9-10 Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls tennis sweeps singles victories in dual win over River Falls

The Menomonie girls tennis team won all four singles matchups on the way to a 6-1 victory over River Falls on Thursday in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
No. 1 Haley Hastings earned a win in two sets over Kalea Lemke (7-5, 6-0), No. 2 Olivia Klass bested Sylvia Klecker (6-2, 6-1), No. 3 singles Journey Winsand won against Elizabeth Lemke (6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 singles Sammy Jacobson won her contest against Jada Saxton (6-3, 6-2).
The Mustangs also won a pair of doubles contests with one going to a decisive third set. The No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman earned a 6-2, 6-3 win while the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer defeated Ellie Hira and Taylor Kasten (6-3, 4-6, 6-1).
Girls Swimming
Rice Lake 133, Menomonie 52
At Rice Lake, the Warriors won a Big Rivers Conference dual with the Mustangs.
Melody Greenwood won the 1-meter diving event for Menomonie with a score of 191.05.
Mia Smith took second to Greenwood in diving (154.9), Kate Westphal was runner-up in the 100-meter fly (1:17.32), Greenwood came home second in the 50 freestyle (29.35) and the 200 freestyle relay team of Westphal, Kinsey Singerhouse, Smith and Greenwood finished in second place (2:01.50).
Cross Country
Colfax's Heidorn wins DSC quad
At Colfax, Molly Heidorn finished at the front of the pack in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference quad hosted by the Vikings.
Heidorn won the race in 19 minutes, 56.2 seconds to finish nearly one minute ahead of Durand's Kendall Hagness (20:49.6) in second. Ansley Olson was fourth and Jasmine Best took eighth for the Vikings while Jaclyn Olson was 14th and Jenna Goodell came home in 20th. Elk Mound's Marley King was 13th for the Mounders, followed by Madison Lehman (16th), Kyra Hadenfeldt (17th), Lilly Tanula (18th) and Carly Mohr (19th).
Elk Mound's Aiden Schiferl finished second in the boys race in 17:52.1 as Durand's Parker Schneider won the race in 16:06.4. Schiferl led a stretch of three consecutive Mounders with Ian Hazen third and Trae Schaefer fourth. Carter Sundeen and Cooper Reese finished eighth and tenth, respectively, for Elk Mound. Noah Heidorn led Colfax by taking fifth, Ashton Yarrington was 11th, Luke Blanchard came home 12th, Jadent Buchholtz finished 15th and Mark Sonnentag was 23rd.
Girls Golf
Kado leads Menomonie in Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, Lauren Kado carded a 52 to tie for 14th place for the Mustangs at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted at Turtleback Golf Course.
Kado tied with Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones as the Mustangs were fifth as a team with a 227.
Madey Moses shot a 57, Lauren McNally carded a 58 and Kira Nevin rounded out the scoring golfers for the team by shooting a 60.
River Falls' Jaden Woiwode shot a 39 to earn individual medalist honors and Hudson (176) edged River Falls (177) for the top team award with Rice Lake (191) third and Chippewa Falls (221) fourth.
Tuesday
Girls Golf
Kado ties for 12th to lead Menomonie
At Spring Valley, Lauren Kado shot a 56 to finish in a tie for 12th to lead the Mustangs at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Mustangs at Spring Valley Golf Course.
Kado's score tied her with Rice Lake's Callie Karstens for 12th as the Mustangs were fifth as a team with a 257.
Kira Nevin and Madey Moses each shot a 66 and Lauren McNally finished with a 69 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs. Hudson won the team title with a 197, led by Paige Hillman earning individual medalist honors with a 43. River Falls' Jaden Woiwode was second with a 47 while the trio of Hudson's Lauren Parker, Chippewa Falls' Sydney Trinrud and River Falls' Mekanna Xiong were even for third place, each shooting 50.
River Falls was second in team scoring with a 210, followed by Rice Lake at 223 and Chippewa Falls in fourth with a 247.
