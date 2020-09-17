9-14 and 9-15 Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls tennis sweeps Chippewa Falls

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls tennis team scored a convincing 7-0 victory over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday afternoon in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
All seven matchups went Menomonie's way in straight sets.
"I am proud of this team for working hard for each win - we have a bad habit of starting slow on our road trips," Menomonie coach Wendy Hasting said. "We need to improve on that and play our best tennis from the start."
No. 1 Haley Hastings topped Madi Adams (7-5, 6-1) after trailing 4-5 in set one while No. 2 singles Olivia Klass earned a victory against Genevieve Brehmer (6-2, 6-1). In No. 3 singles action, Journey Winsand defeated Brihan Dressel (6-0, 6-4) and No. 4 Sammy Jacobson earned a win over Kailey Makuck (6-0, 6-3).
Coach Hastings said the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman is gaining confidence each match out and played well as they won (6-3, 6-2) over Lily Bresina and Kyla Przybylski. Kierce Hemauer and Emma Hastings teamed up at No. 2 doubles for a win (6-4, 6-2) against Lexxi Sullivan and Ally Richardson. New varsity faces Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski had the most convincing win of the day for the Mustangs, besting Emma Albert and Erica Swanson (6-0, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.
Volleyball
Colfax 3, Elk Mound 1
At Elk Mound, the Vikings took the final three sets to defeat the Mounders in the Dunn-St. Croix Conference opener for both squads (19-25, 25-21, 25-22, 28-26).
Cross Country
Colfax's Heidorn wins quad
At Colfax, Molly Heidorn won the girls race by more than a minute for the Vikings.
Heidorn bested the 24-runner field with a time of 19 minutes, 56.31 seconds to take first place. Jasmine Best and Ansley Olson were fourth and fifth, respectively, and Jaclyn Olson and Jaycey Bowe were 13th and 14th, respectively, for Colfax. Madisyn Mohr led the Mounders in 15th. Lilly Tanula (18th), Kyra Hadenfeldt (21st), Aleya Hadenfeldt (23rd) and Baily Gilbertson (24th) were the other top finishers for Elk Mound.
Ian Hazen and Trae Schaefer finished near the front to lead the Elk Mound boys as Hazen (18:15.21) was second and Schaefer (18:39.77) was third to Durand's Parker Schneider (15:59.41). Caleb Beskow was eighth, Carter Sundeen finished ninth and Avery Lauer came home 13th for the Mounder boys. Noah Heidorn finished fourth (18:54.67) to lead the Colfax boys. Ashton Yarrington (10th), Luke Blanchard (11th), Jadent Buchholz (12th) and Mark Sonnentag (23th) were the other top runners for the Viking boys.
Monday
Girls Golf
Lemler leads Colfax/Elk Mound
At Osseo, Hannah Lemler shot a 55 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound in a CloverCroix Conference event at Osseo Golf Club.
Lemler carded a 55, followed by a 57 from Olivia Clickner and 58 by Grace Shafer. Emma Nechanicky finished with a 61 to round out the scoring golfers for the team as it tied for fourth place in the team standings with Stanley-Boyd, each at 231.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek earned the team title at 192 while Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman shot a 44 to earn individual medalist honors.
Girls Swimming
Singerhouse, Greenwood lead Menomonie at Hudson
At Hudson, Kinsey Singerhouse helped account for fourth second-place finishes in a dual against the Raiders.
Singerhouse took second in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and teamed up with Shannon Mason, Mia Smith and Melody Greenwood to finish runner-up in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Greenwood took second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 1-meter diving competition.
Mason had two third-place finishes (100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly) and Tessa Thompson was third in the 500 freestyle. Madeline Bailey was fourth in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Addison Miland took fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Smith was fourth in the 100 free. The 400 freestyle relay team of Bailey Halle Buhr, Rhiannon Vanyo and Thompson was fourth, as was the 200 freestyle team of Miland, Samantha Brown, Sydney Dickman and Vanyo.
