9-14 and 9-15 Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls tennis sweeps Chippewa Falls

Lemler leads Colfax/Elk Mound

At Osseo, Hannah Lemler shot a 55 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound in a CloverCroix Conference event at Osseo Golf Club.

Lemler carded a 55, followed by a 57 from Olivia Clickner and 58 by Grace Shafer. Emma Nechanicky finished with a 61 to round out the scoring golfers for the team as it tied for fourth place in the team standings with Stanley-Boyd, each at 231.

Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek earned the team title at 192 while Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman shot a 44 to earn individual medalist honors.

Girls Swimming

Singerhouse, Greenwood lead Menomonie at Hudson

At Hudson, Kinsey Singerhouse helped account for fourth second-place finishes in a dual against the Raiders.

Singerhouse took second in the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley and teamed up with Shannon Mason, Mia Smith and Melody Greenwood to finish runner-up in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. Greenwood took second in the 50 freestyle and third in the 1-meter diving competition.

Mason had two third-place finishes (100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly) and Tessa Thompson was third in the 500 freestyle. Madeline Bailey was fourth in the 200 and 500 freestyle events, Addison Miland took fourth in the 100 breaststroke and Smith was fourth in the 100 free. The 400 freestyle relay team of Bailey Halle Buhr, Rhiannon Vanyo and Thompson was fourth, as was the 200 freestyle team of Miland, Samantha Brown, Sydney Dickman and Vanyo.

