9-17 Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Nevin takes 10th at Big Rivers girls golf meet

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The prep girls golf season is starting to hit the homestretch and Menomonie coach Jim Nelson believes his Mustangs are starting to hit their stride.
Menomonie finished in fourth place as a team on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Chippewa Falls at Lake Wissota Golf.
"Today's meet was our best outing of the season," Nelson said. "We have an inexperienced team and it's just starting to come together for them."
Kira Nevin led the way for the Mustangs by taking 10th, scoring a 52 on the day as Hudson's Paige Hillman earned medalist honors by shooting a 37.
"The highlight of the evening was Kira Nevin's 52. She is always straight and always steady, and it's good to see her put it all together and put up a personal best score," Nelson said.
Lauren Kado wasn't far behind Nevin, finishing in a tie for 14th after shooting a 54 to end the day even with River Falls' Rachel Randleman and Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones.
"Lauren Kado has been very consistent with her scoring all year," Nelson said. "Her 54 this evening was a typical round for her. Generally very solid, but with a few slip ups that keep her out of the 40s. I'm looking for both Lauren and Kira to break 50 before the season is over."
Lauren McNally finished the day with a 59 and Madey Moses carded a 63 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs, who topped the host Cardinals (242) by 14 strokes for fourth as a team as Hudson (179) and River Falls (197) took the top-two team positions.
"The rest of the girls are still finding their way and getting comfortable in their roles," Nelson said. "They all have had some great rounds, only to go out and struggle the next time out. These next two weeks will be all about developing consistency as we head in to the regional meet. Once we get to the postseason, there is a real opportunity to make something happen."
Following a return to Lake Wissota on Monday, the conference concludes its regular season at River Falls Golf Course on Monday, Sept. 28.
Clickner leads Colfax/Elk Mound at Princeton Valley
At Eau Claire, Olivia Clickner had the top round for Colfax/Elk Mound at a CloverValley Conference matchup hosted at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
Clickner carded a 51 to lead the team to a fourth-place finish as a team with 222 as the host Eau Claire Regis/Altoona team won with a 191. Grace Shafer (54), Emma Nechanicky (56) and Hannah Lelmer (61) were the other scoring golfers for Colfax/Elk Mound.
Emma and Elli Anderson of Eau Claire Regis/Altoona tied for the top spot, each shooting a 44.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 7, Chippewa Falls 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs swept the Cardinals for the second time in as many duels in a Big Rivers win.
No. 1 singles Haley Hasitings, No. 2 Olivia Klass, No. 3 Journey Winsand and No. 4 Sammy Jacobson all earned solid victories in solo action while No. 1 doubles Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman, No. 2 Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer and No. 3 Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski also picked up wins in straight sets.
Volleyball
Hudson 3, Menomonie 1
At Hudson, the Mustangs won a set but fell to the Raiders in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Elk Mound 3, Colfax 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders (1-1, 1-1) returned the favor from a Tuesday defeat, topping the Vikings in four sets in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference encounter (25-20, 27-29, 25-21, 25-14).
Madison Barstad and Bailey Bradford each had 11 kills for the Vikings (1-1, 1-1) while Jada Anderson had a team-high four aces. Maci Harvey led Colfax with 28 digs while Brooklyn Stehling and Barstad had 15 assists each.
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Big Rivers Conference girls golf at Lake Wissota 9-17-20
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!