9-17 Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Nevin takes 10th at Big Rivers girls golf meet

CHIPPEWA FALLS — The prep girls golf season is starting to hit the homestretch and Menomonie coach Jim Nelson believes his Mustangs are starting to hit their stride.

Menomonie finished in fourth place as a team on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Chippewa Falls at Lake Wissota Golf.

"Today's meet was our best outing of the season," Nelson said. "We have an inexperienced team and it's just starting to come together for them."

Kira Nevin led the way for the Mustangs by taking 10th, scoring a 52 on the day as Hudson's Paige Hillman earned medalist honors by shooting a 37.

"The highlight of the evening was Kira Nevin's 52. She is always straight and always steady, and it's good to see her put it all together and put up a personal best score," Nelson said.

Lauren Kado wasn't far behind Nevin, finishing in a tie for 14th after shooting a 54 to end the day even with River Falls' Rachel Randleman and Rice Lake's Anna Marie Jones.

"Lauren Kado has been very consistent with her scoring all year," Nelson said. "Her 54 this evening was a typical round for her. Generally very solid, but with a few slip ups that keep her out of the 40s. I'm looking for both Lauren and Kira to break 50 before the season is over."