9-21 and 9-22 Prep Roundup: Colfax volleyball outlasts Boyceville in five sets

BOYCEVILLE — The Colfax volleyball team took the first two sets but had to hold off a Boyceville rally to earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory in five sets over the Bulldogs on Tuesday evening (25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-25, 15-8).

Madison Barstad led the Vikings (2-1, 2-1) with nine kills while Bailey Bradford added seven. Bradford and Maci Harvey had four aces apiece for the Vikings while Harvey and Jada Anderson led the team in digs with 18 and 17, respectively. Brooklyn Stehling had 16 assists in the win.

Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 1

At Elk Mound, the Mounders topped the Buffaloes in four sets of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

Girls Tennis

Menomonie 6, Rice Lake 1

At Menomonie, the Mustangs swept singles play in a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.

No. 1 singles Haley Hastings overcame a defeat in the second set to defeat Alexa Robarge (6-3, 0-6, 6-4) while No. 2 singles Olivia Klass earned a straight-set win against Aria Hanson (6-2, 6-2). Journey Winsand prevailed in her No. 3 singles matchup with Tegwen Romportl (6-3, 7-5) and Sammy Jacobson was victorious at No. 4 singles versus Kallahan Bowman (6-1, 6-2).