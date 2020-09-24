9-21 and 9-22 Prep Roundup: Colfax volleyball outlasts Boyceville in five sets

BOYCEVILLE — The Colfax volleyball team took the first two sets but had to hold off a Boyceville rally to earn a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory in five sets over the Bulldogs on Tuesday evening (25-13, 25-14, 23-25, 25-25, 15-8).
Madison Barstad led the Vikings (2-1, 2-1) with nine kills while Bailey Bradford added seven. Bradford and Maci Harvey had four aces apiece for the Vikings while Harvey and Jada Anderson led the team in digs with 18 and 17, respectively. Brooklyn Stehling had 16 assists in the win.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 1
At Elk Mound, the Mounders topped the Buffaloes in four sets of a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 6, Rice Lake 1
At Menomonie, the Mustangs swept singles play in a Big Rivers win over the Warriors.
No. 1 singles Haley Hastings overcame a defeat in the second set to defeat Alexa Robarge (6-3, 0-6, 6-4) while No. 2 singles Olivia Klass earned a straight-set win against Aria Hanson (6-2, 6-2). Journey Winsand prevailed in her No. 3 singles matchup with Tegwen Romportl (6-3, 7-5) and Sammy Jacobson was victorious at No. 4 singles versus Kallahan Bowman (6-1, 6-2).
The No. 2 doubles team of Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer won against Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske (6-4, 6-4) and the No. 3 team of Anna Wheeler and Jaycie Luzinski bested Natalie Nolin and Emily Mofle (6-2, 7-5).
Monday
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 5,
River Falls 2
At River Falls, the Mustangs won three of four singles matches to top the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
No. 2 singles Olivia Klass (6-0, 6-1), No. 3 Journey Winsand and No. 4 Sammy Jacobson all picked up wins with Windsand overcome a defeat in the first set to win 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
The No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Evan and Lindsee Kaufman and No. 2 Emma Hastings and Kierce Hemauer each picked up hard-fought victories in three sets.
Girls Golf
Menomonie’s Kado ties for 10th at Lake Wissota
At Chippewa Falls, Lauren Kado shot a 55 to finish in a three-way tie for 10th place at a Big Rivers Conference event at Lake Wissota Golf.
Kado finished even with River Falls’ Jenna Bergmanis and Rice Lake’s Emma Thompson. Kira Nevin took 13th overall, one shot behind Kado with a 56. Addi Sobota and Lauren McNally shot a 64 and 65, respectively, for the Mustangs.
Hudson’s Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with a 38, four strokes in front of River Falls’ Jaden Woiwode. Hudson also took first as a team with 178 with River Falls second (191), Rice Lake third (218), Menomonie in fourth (240) and Chippewa Falls fifth (241).
Clickner leads Colfax/Elk Mound at Whitetail
At Colfax, Olivia Clickner finished with a 54 to lead Colfax/Elk Mound in a CloverCroix Conference event at Whitetail Golf Course.
Hannah Lemler and Ella Reese finished with a 56 and 57, respectively, and Grace Shafer ended her round with a 61 as the scoring golfers for Colfax/Elk Mound, who were fourth with a 228 as Osseo/Fairchild/Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona each shot a 200.
Eau Claire Regis/Altoona’s Emma Anderson shot a 44 to earn medalist honors.
