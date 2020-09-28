9-24 and 9-26 Prep Roundup: Menomonie cross country sweep team titles at Hudson

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — The Menomonie boys and girls cross country teams swept the team championships on Saturday at the Hudson Raider Invitational.

The boys won the championship with 35 points, in front of River Falls (62) and Hudson (64) while the girls were victorious with 39 points, better than Hudson (55) and Rice Lake (61).

Patrick Schwartz led the way for Menomonie in the boys race by taking third with a time of 17 minutes, 0.6 seconds as the Mustangs had five runners in the top-11 positions. Connor Norby (17:52.4) and Morgan Selchow (17:55.4) were fifth and sixth, respectively, Jude Ogden taking 10th and Ethan Phillips finishing 11th. Hudson's Anthony Weeks won in 16:37.5.

"Still working on an undefeated season, we made some slight gains as a team again this week," Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said. "Last week we put our entire top five in the top 10 for the first time, this week we were able to put our entire top seven in the top 15. Depth is an incredibly important piece of the puzzle as you get nearer to the end of a season. Especially in this crazy year, where at any time you could have multiple kids end up in a 2-week quarantine and miss multiple meets."