9-24 and 9-26 Prep Roundup: Menomonie cross country sweep team titles at Hudson

HUDSON — The Menomonie boys and girls cross country teams swept the team championships on Saturday at the Hudson Raider Invitational.
The boys won the championship with 35 points, in front of River Falls (62) and Hudson (64) while the girls were victorious with 39 points, better than Hudson (55) and Rice Lake (61).
Patrick Schwartz led the way for Menomonie in the boys race by taking third with a time of 17 minutes, 0.6 seconds as the Mustangs had five runners in the top-11 positions. Connor Norby (17:52.4) and Morgan Selchow (17:55.4) were fifth and sixth, respectively, Jude Ogden taking 10th and Ethan Phillips finishing 11th. Hudson's Anthony Weeks won in 16:37.5.
"Still working on an undefeated season, we made some slight gains as a team again this week," Menomonie boys coach Adam Topper said. "Last week we put our entire top five in the top 10 for the first time, this week we were able to put our entire top seven in the top 15. Depth is an incredibly important piece of the puzzle as you get nearer to the end of a season. Especially in this crazy year, where at any time you could have multiple kids end up in a 2-week quarantine and miss multiple meets."
Isabella Jacobsen (19:48.2) and Madeline Palmer (20:28.4) took the top spots in the girls race. Jacobsen finished in first place while Palmer took second as the Mustang girls had five of the first 13 finishers. Ali Ruch (11th), Helen Chen (12th) and Emma Mommsen (13th) were the other top finishers.
"No team in the BRC is full-strength for obvious reasons," Menomonie girls coach Craig Olson said. "Depth is proving to be crucial and we're a pretty deep team. Just like everyone in the area we've had to absorb some losses, but our girls have stepped up and met the challenge.
"Bella Jacobsen won another individual title with Maddy Palmer finishing second. They are both running exceptionally well right now and are looking outstanding as we head into the final weeks of the season looking toward sectionals and state."
Thursday
Cross Country
Colfax's Heidorn victorious at Rolling Green
At Durand, Molly Heidorn continued her winning ways for the Vikings at a Dunn-St. Croix Conference event hosted at Rolling Green Golf Course.
Heidorn won the girls race with a time of 20:13.0, more than a minute in front of Durand's Kendall Hagness (21:19.4) for first. Ansley Olson and Jasmine Best were sixth and seventh, respectively, for the Vikings while Jaclyn Olson was 12th and Jaycey Bowe finished 13th. Elk Mound's Marley King was 16th to lead the Mounders, followed by Kyra Hadenfeldt (19th), Olivia Schreiber (21st) and Aleya Hadenfeldt (23rd). Colfax (35) was second to Durand (24) in the team standings while Elk Mound ran incomplete.
"The girls used a pack run in the 2-5 spots behind Molly," Colfax coach Joe Doucette said. "We were using some teamwork to help our 4-5 runners and it helped."
The Elk Mound boys took the top team spot with five of the top-12 team positions, led by Ian Hazen in second place (18:39.8) as Durand's Parker Schneider won in 16:17.6. Trae Schaefer was fourth (18:58.8), Caleb Beskow came home fifth (19:22.3), Carter Sudneen was ninth and Aiden Schiferl was 12th for the Mounders as they accumulated 32 points to beat Colfax (45) and Durand (49) for first.
Noah Heidorn finished third for the Colfax boys (18:52.7), Jadent Buchholz came home seventh, Ashton Yarrington was eighth, Luke Blanchard was 11th and Mark Sonnentag finished 22nd for the Vikings.
Doucette noted it was the best meet of the year for the team.
"The boys have a small team with no margin for error," Doucette said. "We rally like how they improve."
Volleyball
Colfax 3, Boyceville 0
At Colfax, the Vikings won a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup in straight sets over the Bulldogs (25-17, 25-19, 25-17).
Jeanette Hydukovich led the Vikings (3-1, 3-1) with nine kills, followed closely by eight apiece from Abigail Irwin and Madison Barstad. Anna Geissler had three aces, Maci Harvey led the team with 15 digs followed by Brooklyn Stehling with 13 and Stehling also had 21 assists.
Elk Mound 3, Mondovi 1
At Mondovi, the Mounders (3-1, 3-1) earned a straight-set victory in Dunn-St. Croix play over the Buffaloes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!