9-25 Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville blanks Colfax in season opener

"It was great to get out on the field under the lights again," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "The guys have been working hard at practice and have been waiting to take on Colfax since last years homecoming game. They kicked our butt and it left a sour taste in our mouth. We had new starters at all of our skill spots on offense and it showed in the first half. We made some adjustments and in the second half I thought our offense looked much better. It helped that we were able to give our offensive linemen breaks on defense."