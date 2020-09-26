9-25 Prep Football Roundup: Boyceville blanks Colfax in season opener

COLFAX — The Boyceville football team opened the season with a 34-0 shutout victory over Colfax on Friday evening in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.
Four different Bulldogs found the end zone on the ground in a balanced offensive attack for Boyceville (1-0, 1-0). Tyler Dormanen led the team with 90 yards to go with a score, Bash Nielson added 51 yards and the trio of Ira Bialzik, Tate Downey and Nate Stuart also scored.
"It was great to get out on the field under the lights again," Boyceville coach Michael Roemhild said. "The guys have been working hard at practice and have been waiting to take on Colfax since last years homecoming game. They kicked our butt and it left a sour taste in our mouth. We had new starters at all of our skill spots on offense and it showed in the first half. We made some adjustments and in the second half I thought our offense looked much better. It helped that we were able to give our offensive linemen breaks on defense."
Bialzik opened the scoring in the second quarter with a touchdown pass to Jacob Granley. Bialzik completed 3 of 9 passes for 88 yards, one score and one interception.
Drew Gibson completed 6 of 17 passes for 55 yards for the Vikings (0-1, 0-1). Hunter Rebak caught two of those completions for 26 yards. Boyceville held a 249-102 total yardage advantage in the victory.
"Our team chemistry was a key to this game," Roemhild said. "We have freshmen-seniors starting on both sides of the ball and the guys have come together to do what is best for the team."
Boyceville hosts Turtle Lake on Friday while Colfax plays at Spring Valley.
Hudson 30, Menomonie 23
At Hudson, the Raiders prevailed over the Mustangs in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
A 68-yard touchdown pass from Owen Anderson to Troy Bounting with 3:30 left in the game put the Raiders (1-0, 1-0) in front for good.
Ryan Kahl's 21-yard touchdown pass to Brock Thornton opened the scoring for the Mustangs before DeVauntaye Parker added a scoring run and kick return for a touchdown for the Mustangs (0-1, 0-1).
Menomonie hosts New Richmond on Friday in its home opener.
Eau Claire Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
At Elk Mound, the Ramblers scored all 28 points after the first quarter to top the Mounders in Cloverbelt Conference action.
Michael Jenson ran for 63 yards and Avery Kaanta added 43 on 14 carries for the Mounders (0-1, 0-1). Elk Mound quarterback Ryan Bohl connected with Carson Steinhorst for an 85-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the team's lone score of the game.
Gus Thiesen had a game-high 114 rushing yards for the Ramblers (114), who had four different players find the end zone.
Elk Mound hosts Fall Creek on Friday.
