9-8 Prep Roundup: Menomonie's Kado ties for 12th at Big Rivers girls golf event hosted by Mustangs

SPRING VALLEY — Lauren Kado shot a 56 to finish in a tie for 12th to lead the Menomonie girls golf team Tuesday at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by the Mustangs at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Kado's score tied her with Rice Lake's Callie Karstens for 12th as the Mustangs were fifth as a team with a 257.

Kira Nevin and Madey Moses each shot a 66 and Lauren McNally finished with a 69 to round out the scoring golfers for the Mustangs. Hudson won the team title with a 197, led by Paige Hillman earning individual medalist honors with a 43. River Falls' Jaden Woiwode was second with a 47 while the trio of Hudson's Lauren Parker, Chippewa Falls' Sydney Trinrud and River Falls' Mekanna Xiong were even for third place, each shooting 50.

River Falls was second in team scoring with a 210, followed by Rice Lake at 223 and Chippewa Falls in fourth with a 247.

NOTE: Tuesday's BRC girls tennis dual between Menomonie and River Falls was postponed to Monday, Sept. 21.

