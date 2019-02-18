MADISON — Menomonie’s Landon Bien finished in 15th place in the 1-meter diving event on Friday for the Mustangs at the Division 2 state boys swimming championships at the UW-Natatorium.
Bien finished with a score of 264.75 points, one half of a point behind Port Washington’s Dagan Daniels for 14th.
Austin Gjestson was 16th in the 100-yard butterfly event with a time of 57.33 seconds while Kevin Leach was 16th in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:20.90.
As a team the Mustangs finished in a tie for 31st place with four points. Madison Edgewood won the team championship with 289 points.
Boys Basketball
Colfax 56, Durand 54
At Durand, the Vikings held off the Panthers in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
George Scharlau led the way for Colfax with 18 points while Ben Thompson added 16. Ed Hydukovich and Luke Heidorn each scored eight points for the Vikings (18-1, 11-1).
Christian O’Keefe had 15 points for Durand (12-8, 8-4).
Elk Mound 69, Mondovi 51
At Mondovi, the Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Buffaloes.
Ryan Bohl and Marcus Kinblom each scored 19 points for the Mounders (8-11, 6-6) and Brett Lew added nine in the win.
Avery Hoepner led Mondovi (11-8, 5-7) with 15 points.
Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 45
At Spring Valley, the Bulldogs fell to the Cardinals in a Dunn-St. Croix contest.
Jaden Reismer and Brendan Sempf each scored 13 points and Cade Klefstad added seven points for the Bulldogs.
Aaron Borderding had a big night in the win for the Cardinals with 28 points.
Girls Basketball
Menomonie 57, Marshfield 56
At Marshfield, the Mustangs capped the regular season with a nonconference win over the Tigers.
Lindsey Johnson scored 18 points for Menomonie (15-5). Kylie Mogen and Lexi Hastings added 17 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory.
Jenna Jakobi had a game-high 20 points for the Tigers (10-12).
Menomonie opens the Division 2 postseason on Friday by hosting the winner of Tuesday’s Holmen/Rice Lake matchup.
Elk Mound 73, Plum City/Elmwood 28
At Elk Mound, the Mounders grabbed a 39-13 halftime lead on the way to a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Kayla Radke led all scorers with 27 points for Elk Mound (14-7, 9-5) and Sophie Cedarblade had 15 points.
Vanessa Seipel scored nine for Plum City/Elmwood (1-20, 0-14).
Durand 66, Boyceville 31
At Boyceville, the Panthers pushed past the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Kady Grambow scored eight points and Emma Ouellette had seven for the Bulldogs (9-11, 6-8).
Emma Hansen led Durand (19-2, 13-1) with 22 points.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley 4, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 1
At Baldwin, the third-seeded Fusion eliminated sixth-seeded Chi-Hi/Menomonie from the playoffs in a regional final matchup.
Sidney Polzin scored for Chi-Hi/Menomonie at the nine-minute, 37-second mark of the third period on an assist from Abby Martin.
The Fusion scored twice in the first period before adding single goals in the second and third periods.
Haley Frank made 41 saves in net for Chi-Hi/Menomonie (7-14-2)
