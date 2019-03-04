WEBSTER — The Colfax boys basketball team outlasted Webster in overtime 75-72 on Saturday evening in a Division 4 regional championship contest.
The third-seeded Vikings move on to face top-seeded Clear Lake on Thursday in Menomonie with the winner advancing to Saturday’s sectional finals.
George Scharlau scored 26 points to lead Colfax (23-1) and was one of four players to finish in double figures. Ben Thompson had 18 points, Ed Hydukovich scored 14 and Luke Heidorn finished with 11.
The victory was Colfax’s 20th in a row.
The Vikings advanced to the regional finals one day earlier with a 70-60 win over Unity in the semifinal round on Friday at home.
Thompson led the Vikings with 23 points and went over the 1,000-point plateau for his career. Scharlau and Hydukovich each added 16 points and Heidorn scored 11 as the Vikings raced out to a 37-22 lead in the first half.
Dan Sorensen had 26 points for Unity.
Clear Lake (21-1) won the Central Lakeland Conference during the regular season and is the defending sectional champion.
Senior forward Bailey Blanchard leads the Warriors in scoring at 20.8 points per game, according to WisSports. Bryce Hacker (15.4 PPG), Marshall Cain (11.7 PPG) and Kincaid Hughes (9.3 PPG) are also the leading scorers for the team that has won seven games in a row and has not lost to a team from Wisconsin this season.
Clear Lake lost to Lake City (Minn.) 73-54 at the Wisconsin vs Minnesota Border Battle on Jan. 26.
Gymnastics
Menomonie’s Quilling 21st on balance beam at state
At Wisconsin Rapids, Menomonie senior Justice Quilling finished in 21st place on Saturday on the balance beam at the Division 2 state gymnastics meet.
Quilling finished her event with a score of 8.183 points. River Valley/Barneveld’s Lorisa Shatrawka won the event with a score of 9.567.
Quilling advanced to state by tying for fifth place in the event at sectionals on Feb. 23 at West Salem.
Boys Basketball
Prescott 74, Elk Mound 58
At Prescott, the Mounders were defeated by top-seeded Prescott in the Division 3 regional semifinals on Friday.
Marcus Kinblom led the way for Elk Mound (10-14) with 16 points and added six rebounds and a pair of steals. Brett Lew scored 14 points and Ryan Bohl added 11 points.
Dylan Malmlov scored 30 points and was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the victory for the Cardinals, who fell to Saint Croix Central 66-62 on Saturday evening.
Both teams combined for 25 made 3-pointers in the game with the Cardinals making 14 and Elk Mound hitting 11.
Holmen 61, Menomonie 49
At Holmen, the Vikings prevailed over the Mustangs (10-13) in a Division 2 regional semifinal game on Friday.
Holmen lost to La Crosse Central in the regional finals on Saturday.
