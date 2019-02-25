WEST SALEM — Menomonie’s Justice Quilling advanced to the state gymnastics meet with a fifth place finish on the balance beam at a Division 2 sectional on Saturday.
Quinning and Ella Krause of West Salem/Aquinas/Bangor both scored an 8.725 to finish fifth and earn a spot in the state meet to be held on Friday and Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids.
Menomonie finished in fourth place as a team with a season-high score of 127.35. River Falls and West Salem/Aquinas/Bangor finished with the top two spots to advance to state as teams.
“We decided to have her anchor the team on beam, as she does extremely well under pressure and we knew she would be performing this routine with her entire heart, knowing it would likely be her last routine competed,” Menomonie coach Erin Liljedahl said of Quilling. “Just before Justice finished her routine she flashed a huge smile to her teammates and coaches, knowing it had been her best routine ever.”
Quilling also placed 11th in the uneven bars (7.7), 16th in the vault (8.0) and 19th in the floor exercise (8.075).
Melody Greenwood had her top finish in the floor exercise coming in 10th at 8.75. Greenwood also took 13th in the balance beam (8.325), 17th in the uneven bars (7.35) and 19th in the vault (7.85).
Alexis Anderson came in 11th in the balance beam (8.5), 18th in the floor exercise (8.3), 22nd in the uneven bars (7.075) and 25th in the vault (7.5).
Chloe Oehler had her top finish in the vault with a 14th-place finish (8.1). Oehler took 16th in the unever bars (7.45), 19th in the balance beam (7.75) and 20th in the floor exercise (7.95).
Quilling had a 10th-place finish all-around, while Greenwood came in 12th, Anderson 15th and Oehler 16th.
“Her teammates, coaches, family and friend are very proud of her and can’t wait to watch her perform this Saturday,” Liljedahl said of Quilling. “Justice has been known to persevere and never stop giving it her all. This season she has pushed herself to new limits and led the team in an outstanding manner. She deserves this trip to state to round out her gymnastics career.”
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 58, Westby 49
At Westby, the Mounders defeated the Norsemen in Friday’s Division 3 regional semifinal behind 16 points from both Sophie Cedarblade and Morgan Radtke.
Victoria Fasbender added 11 and Hailey Blaskhowski eight for Elk Mound (16-7).
Grace Hebel and Macy Stellner each had 16 points for Westby (14-9)
Elk Mound played at top-seeded Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Monday for a regional title.
Unity 40, Boyceville 26
At Balsam Lake, the Bulldogs were eliminated from the playoffs after a Division 4 regional semifinal loss to the Eagles on Friday.
Boyceville ends its season at 10-12.
Boys Basketball
Menomonie 59, Medford 46
At Menomonie, the Mustangs got a nonconference win over Medford on Friday.
Ethan Wurtzel led Menomonie (10-12) with 14 points. Jace Kressin had 13 and Sam Sleichert 12.
Peyton Kuhn had 12 for Medford (9-13).
Menomonie opens the Division 2 playoffs at Holmen on Friday.
Bloomer 47, Elk Mound 40
At Bloomer, the Mounders fell in a nonconference game to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
Jacob Mentzel and Ryan Bohl each scored nine points to lead Elk Mound (9-13). Brett Lew added seven points and six rebounds. Rian Flynn had six points.
Loren Stolt scored 25 for Bloomer (17-4).
Elk Mound opened the Division 3 playoffs at Somerset on Tuesday.
