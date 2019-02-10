The UW-Stout gymnastics team took the top four spots in the vault and the uneven bars and captured the top spot on both the balance beam and the floor exercise on their way to a 188.825-183.675 win over Winona State University Friday at Johnson Fieldhouse.
For the fourth straight meet, the top-ranked Blue Devils exceeded 186 points, this time by almost three points.
Shadae Boone took two first place finishes, winning the vault (9.650) and the floor exercise with a personal-best score of 9.675.
Following Boone on the vault were Belle Ihde with a personal-best of 9.600, Mikala Bugge (9.575) and Brooke Terry (9.400).
Sierra Beaver led the way on the uneven bars (9.675), followed by Mallary Dick (9.525), Belle Ihde (9.450) and Bugge (9.325).
Terry scored a personal best to capture the balance beam crown with a 9.775. Britney Wolfe was third (9.475) and Beaver fourth (9.450).
Bugge followed Boone on the floor (9.600) and Emma Sirjord was fourth 9.400). Bugge was the only all-around competitor tonight, putting together a 37.750.
Stout will be at Gustavus Adolphus on Friday at 6 p.m.
UW-Stevens Point 6, UW-Stout men's hockey 3
At Stevens Point, UW-Stout matched top-ranked UW-Stevens Point goal-for-goal into the second period, but the Pointers rolled off four straight goals to take a 6-3 win over the Blue Devils at KB Willett Arena.
The Pointers’ Luke McElhenie put his team on the board first, scoring with less than two minutes remaining in the first period.
Stout answered back five minutes into the second on a goal by Alex Toscano. The Pointers doubled-up the Blue Devils two minutes later on a goal by Zach Zech.
Freshman Arturas Laukaitis put the game back to even at the 10:28 mark. But four minutes later, the Pointers’ barrage started with McElhenie’s second goal at 16:24, followed by Tanner Karty at 19:33. Two early third period goal gave the Pointers a 6-2 lead, with goals by TJ Roo at 2:05 and Steven Quagliata, a power play goal at 5:47.
Stout cut the lead in half late in the game on a power play goal by Alex Bowe with less than four minutes to play, but that would be it.
Tommi Ahlgren was saddled with all six goals, the most he has allowed in a single game all season, and made 22 saves. Brady Meyers came on to record six saves. The Pointers used two goals to stop 25 shots.
Saturday
UW-Stout men's hockey 4, UW-River Falls 4 (OT)
At Menomonie, UW-Stout took a 3-0 lead, but UW-River Falls answered back with three second period goals and the teams traded goals in the third period in a tie.
The Falcons broke the 3-3 tie on a goal by Eddie Matsushima at 9:38 and Stout’s Joe Kleven scored the game-tying goals at 13:43.
Stout’s Tommi Ahlgren recorded 28 saves, for the Falcons, Joe Marcouiller started and allowed three goals and made 10 saves before giving way to Zach Quinn who earned the tie by recording 18 saves and allowed the game-tying goal.
Raphael Gosselin had a goal and an assist for Stout. Eddie Matsushima had a goal and assist for River Falls. Ryan Gotelaere recorded two assists for the Falcons.
UW-Whitewater 79, UW-Stout men's basketball 77
At Menomonie, Whitewater’s Andre Brown hit a runner with 4.9 seconds left for the game winner.
Stout’s Luke Geiger hit the rim on a three-point shot as time expired. Stout’s Luke Geiger led all scorers with a career-high 27 points with Jon Ciriacks close behind with 24 points. Whitewater had four players in double digits, led by Andre Brown’s 19. Whitewater’s Dalton Menke had 15. The game featured 25 3-pointers made, Stout made 15 of those and Whitewater had 10.
UW-Whitewater 74, UW-Stout women's basketball 60
At Whitewater, UW-Whitewater limited UW-Stout to 33 percent shooting from the field and took a 74-60 win over the Blue Devils Saturday.
The Blue Devils (16-7, 6-6 WIAC) led briefly to open the game, but Whitewater led at the quarter, 23-19, and 40-34 at halftime and never trailed after the 6:53 mark of the first period.
Stout’s Kyncaide Diedrich led all scorers with 19 points. Bailey Diersen added 15 and Amber Fabeck 13.
The Warhawks (16-7, 9-3 WIAC) extended their winning streak to eight games and were led by Emily Schumacher’s 17 points. Camri Conley chipped in 14 and Olivia Freckmann 11.
