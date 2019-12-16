Applications are now being accepted for 2020 class of the Menomonie High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Nominations are due by March 1, 2020. Nomination forms can be found on the school district's website (www.sdmaonline.com) under the activities and athletics tab.
The hall of fame recognizes individuals under three categories of athletes, coaches or distinguished service to athletics.
The athletic hall of fame was started in 2015 by the Menomonie Athletic Booster Club and currently consists of 22 inductees. The selection committee is made up of five community members and the booster club president.
Hall of fame inductees are recognized yearly at the homecoming football game and a ceremony the following Saturday at the high school.
