{{featured_button_text}}

Applications are now being accepted for 2020 class of the Menomonie High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

Nominations are due by March 1, 2020. Nomination forms can be found on the school district's website (www.sdmaonline.com) under the activities and athletics tab.

The hall of fame recognizes individuals under three categories of athletes, coaches or distinguished service to athletics.

The athletic hall of fame was started in 2015 by the Menomonie Athletic Booster Club and currently consists of 22 inductees. The selection committee is made up of five community members and the booster club president.

Hall of fame inductees are recognized yearly at the homecoming football game and a ceremony the following Saturday at the high school.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.