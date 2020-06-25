Auto Racing: Menomonie's Werner growing as a driver, nabs first feature victory at Mississippi Thunder Speedway

He jumped into a new car this summer and seven races in Tyler found himself in victory lane.

"That just shows me that he’s got his vision set that nothing is slow him down no matter what anything in this country or world is going to throw at him and rise to be the best at what he can do," Todd said.

Tyler has spent time racing locally getting started at Red Cedar Speedway and then also racing at Cedar Lake Speedway near New Richmond, Eagle Valley Speedway in Jim Falls and Rice Lake Speedway. He's also competed at Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minn. and Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan.

In Kansas Tyler got to challenge himself against the best in dirt track racing, although it was just his second year in a race car.

"To compete with those guys all it did was better me as a driver for when we came back home," he said. "I was already levels above what I was before the trip."

His mentality in the driver's seat has been something he's been able to build on over many years. His work in other sports has allowed him to develop into the leader needed to be the one behind the wheel on the racetrack.