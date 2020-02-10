Colfax Sportsmen’s Club’s Scholastic Action Shooting Team is hosting an open house at the Dunn County/Colfax Shooting Sports Complex Sunday, Feb. 18, noon – 4 p.m.
Team members and coaches will be present and shooting will be available on one or two action shooting stations, as well as on a laser simulator used for skills training. Firearms and ammunition will be provided. There will also be refreshments.
For the last five years squads from the Colfax team have returned from the state shoot with gold medals and two squads came back from nationals with trophies. The team has a winning tradition. But to keep bringing back first place finishes, the team needs new athletes to replace those who have graduated. It only has one returning senior varsity athlete this year and is short members at every level from beginners on up.
Any youth from age seven through high school is invited to attend the open house and learn abut the exciting world of action shooting, according to Jim Krista, head coach, who noted that the team has had beginner squads of seven and eight year olds claim gold medals.
Krista explained action shooting offers an absolutely level playing field across genders and age. Safety is stressed throughout the program and athletes on the line have a range safety officer standing right by them.
Basic equipment needs for teams members include hearing and eye protection, a rifle or pistol, gun case, and ammunition. The team practices Sunday afternoons, so that practices won’t interfere with its athletes also being on school athletic teams.
Youth may participate on the team using .22 rimfire rifles, .22 rimfire handguns and/or centerfire handguns and pistol caliber carbines. All courses of fire are timed events and targets are steel rectangles or circular plates. The team’s coaches are National Rifle Association and Scholastic Action Shooting Program certified and have passed background checks.
Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation is the national governing body for the Scholastic Action Shooting Team.
More information is available at the team’s web page: colfaxsportsmensclub.com/scholastic-pistol-team
