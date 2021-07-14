Colfax Action Shooting Team takes medals at state match

In SASP competition, athletes shoot at stages of five steel targets. The targets are either round or rectangular and set at various distances and heights. At the start beep the athletes shoots the five target arrangement as rapidly as they can. They run each stage five times, with their four fastest times taken for their final score on that stage. There are four stages shot at each match. The lowest combined times of the four athletes in the squad determines the squad’s place in the match.

To do well, athletes need to be both accurate and fast, Nosker explained. To accomplish that combination the Colfax team practices most months of the year. It’s competition year runs from September through the following August.

SASP is designed to instill in young people a set of personal values and character traits for fair play, compassionate understanding, individual responsibility, sportsmanship, self-discipline, and personal commitment. It’s intent is for both the sport itself and those qualities to stay with the athletes throughout their lifetimes, helping each of them reach their full potential.

Youth may participate in action shooting using .22 rifles, .22 handguns, pistol caliber carbines, and/or centerfire handguns.