College Athletics: UW-Stout athletes easing into their seasons

UW-Stout student-athletes will slowly ease into their seasons over the first few weeks of classes before any type of voluntary team workouts can begin.

“The safety of our students is our No. 1 priority,” said, UW-Stout director of athletics Duey Naatz. “We want to do our part to make sure classes at Stout remain on campus throughout the semester.”

Classes begin at UW-Stout Wednesday, Sept. 9 and the earliest any voluntary workouts could begin is Monday, Sept. 21, but the situation is fluid and could change at any time, Naatz pointed out. Long-range hopes are that staff-led modified practice situations can begin being phased in by Oct. 5.

The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) canceled fall sports for their eight members schools July 28. Women’s tennis and women’s golf championships will move from the fall to the spring. The NCAA canceled Division III fall championships Aug. 6.

In addition to other safety measures and awareness initiatives the UW-Stout campus as a whole has implemented, the Blue Devil athletic department recently launched a “Mask-Up Menomonie” campaign on social media to strongly encourage the wearing of face coverings at all times when out in public in an effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The state of Wisconsin is currently mandating wearing masks and the UW-System is also requiring wearing masks on all campuses. The wearing of face coverings, along with maintaining social distance and washing of hands frequently throughout the day has been shown to slow the spread.

