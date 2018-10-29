The UW-Stout football team turned the ball over three times and UW-Whitewater’s Alex Peete ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns as the fourth-ranked Warhawks piled up 553 total yards of offense on the way to a 40-10 win over the Blue Devils Saturday at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The Warhawks (7-0, 5-0) took a 17-3 halftime lead as Peete ran for an 18-yard score in the first quarter and a 56-yard rumble in the second quarter.
The Blue Devils (4-4, 2-3 WIAC) saw a golden opportunity to put some points on the board slip through their hands early in the third quarter. Stout put together a 13-play drive, only to fumble the ball away on the Whitewater 23.
Two plays later, Ryan Wisniewski broke off an 81-yard run and the Warhawk when on to add 23 second half points.
Trailing 40-3 in the fourth quarter, Stout got to the Whitewater 29, only to fumble the ball again.
Cole Wilber was 13-for-26 for 179 yards for the Warhawks, completing passes to nine different players. Peete carried the ball 15 times for 154 yards. Wisniewski ran three times for 87 yards.
The Blue Devils finished with 328 yards as Sean Borgerding was 14-of-27 for 139 yards. Levy Hamer had eight receptions for 77 yards. Parker Fossum pulled in four catches for 67 yards. Keyshawn Carpenter carried the ball 23 times for 65 yards.
The Blue Devils Tyler Seymour hauled in a 13-yard TD from Jay Alston with 16 seconds remaining in the game to give Stout 10 points, the first time this year a team had scored in double digits against the Warhawks. The Whitewater defense came into the game allowing 4.3 points per game.
The Blue Devils will close out the home season Saturday, Nov. 3 when they host UW-Platteville at 1 p.m. on Senior Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.