The UW-Stout Athletic Department would like to extend a special invitation to Menomonie and surrounding community members for four select dates in early to mid-January.
The Blue Devils will be hosting Community Days. No admission will be charged for any of the special Community Day events. In addition to the free admission, there will be special giveaways at each of the events.
In addition, no admission will be charged to men's basketball games, Friday, Dec. 21 vs. Northland College, 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 29, vs. Cardinal Stritch University, at 3 p.m.
The four Community Days events are as following:
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Women's Basketball hosts UW-Whitewater, 7 p.m.
Johnson Fieldhouse
Friday, Jan. 11
Men's Hockey hosts Hamline University, 7 p.m.
Fanetti Community Center (formerly the Dunn County Ice Arena)
Saturday, Jan. 12
Men's Basketball hosts UW-Platteville, 3 p.m.
Johnson Fieldhouse
Friday, Jan. 18
Women's Gymnastics host UW-Whitewater, 6 p.m.
Johnson Fieldhouse
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.