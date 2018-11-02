UW-Stout landed two players on the 2018 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athlete Conference (WIAC) volleyball, two on the honorable mention squad and one on the all-defensive team.
Libero Steph Cannon (Jr, Mora, Minn) and middle hitter Kennedy Strain (Sr, Elk River, Minn) both moved up from the honorable mention squad from last year to earn first team honors. Cannon was selected to the all-defensive team.
Outside hitters Amber Ripley (So, Farmington, Minn) and Lexie Nelson (Fr, St. Michael, Minn/St. Michael-Albertville) were selected to the honorable mention squad.
Cannon finished second in the WIAC in digs, finishing the season by averaging 5.82 digs on her way to breaking the school single digs record with 675. Cannon, a junior, also broke the school career digs record with 1574 with still one season left. Cannon was placed on the all-defensive team for the second consecutive season.
Strain has been a regular in the Blue Devils' middle since her freshman year and has been among the team's leaders in both kills and blocks all four years. This year, Strain finished seventh in the WIAC in kills with 2.76 (306 total), while hitting at a .225 clip, and had 27 solo blocks and 60 assisted blocks, averaging 0.78 per set.
Ripley was the team's kills leader, averaging 2.86 (237) while missing several matches in the middle of the season due to injury. Nelson, a freshman, came to the Blue Devils as a setter and hitter, but became primarily a hitter, finishing the season by averaging 2.33 kills per set.
Senior Emily Bialka (Sr, Cottage Grove, Minn/Park) was selected to the All-Sportsmanship team.
Stout finished the season at 16-13 and in a three-way tie for third place at 4-3 in the WIAC. The last time Stout has had more than one player named to the first team was 2004 when Brooke Viegut, Tanille Hartwig-Zenner and Erin Heger were selected.
