College Wrestling: Schlough named Division II Scholar All-American after freshman season at St. Cloud State

Menomonie resident and Boyceville graduate Brock Schlough was named to the Division II Scholar All-American team by the National Wrestling Coaches Association after his freshman season wrestling for St. Cloud State.

Schlough competed at 165 pounds for the No. 1 ranked Huskies, while being only one of 11 Division II wrestlers in the nation to have a perfect 4.0 grade point average. He is majoring technology management and was 13-8 overall on the mat in his first season for St. Cloud State.

A total of 267 student-athletes from 49 institutions nationwide were honored this year. In order to be recognized with the award, student-athletes must have a minimum 3.4 cumulative GPA on a 4.0 scale, with that benchmark at 3.2 for those that qualified for the 2020 NCAA Division II wrestling championships.

St. Cloud State ended its season with a No. 1 ranking in the final NCAA Division II national poll. The Huskies were 16-0 overall and 8-0 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference this season. The Huskies also finished in first place as a team at a Super 5 Regional.

The Huskies won the 2020 NWCA Division II National Duals title and also claimed its ninth consecutive NSIC championship. The Huskies qualified nine wrestlers for the Division II championships, which were cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

As a team, St. Cloud State posted a 3.009 GPA, which just missed the NWCA's top 20 ranking this season.

