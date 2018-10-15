EAU CLAIRE—In cooperation with local businesses, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff will collect deer heads for chronic wasting disease surveillance testing during the 2018 archery, crossbow and gun hunting seasons.
Hunters who harvest an adult deer within Buffalo, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, and Trempealeau counties are strongly encouraged to consider submitting a sample from the deer for chronic wasting disease testing.
Cooperating taxidermists and meat processors will either remove the proper tissue samples or collect the entire deer head and portion of neck for testing. Hunters who harvest an adult deer within these counties can go to a cooperator and provide them the head with 3-5 inches of the neck attached, the tag number for the harvested deer, the harvest location and hunter contact information. CWD testing is free of charge to the hunter, and anyone submitting the head will receive their results in two to three weeks.
For a full list of local and statewide CWD sampling stations, visit dnr.wi.gov and search keywords “CWD Sampling” on the DNR website.
In the Dunn County area, head samples can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Spring Book Meats—N3485 810th St., Elk Mound (715-664-8585)
- Eagles Peak Processing—W999 CTY Road NN, Mondovi (715-495-1753);
In addition to CWD cooperators, hunters may also have their adult deer that was harvested in the Dunn County area tested for CWD by dropping their deer heads with 3-5 inch portion of neck off at a self-serve kiosk that can be accessed any time of the day. These kiosks are located at multiple locations within each county. Hunters will simply follow the directions posted in the kiosk.
- Luer’s Grocery—N2098 State HWY 85, Eau Claire (715-832-5952);
- Ridgeland Cenex—318 Railroad St., Ridgeland (715-949-1145);
- Bridge Stop—101 Wi-25, Wheeler (715-632-2845);
- Menomonie DNR—921 Brickyard Road, Menomonie (715 232-1519);
- Red Cedar Trail—Downsville;
- Ace Hardware—420 2nd Ave. Durand (715-672-8313);
- Mondovi—360 S Eau Claire St.;
For more information regarding chronic wasting disease in Wisconsin, search keyword “CWD.” Information regarding collection stations will be available throughout the deer hunting season via the DNR website. For information regarding deer and deer hunting in Wisconsin, search keyword “deer.”
