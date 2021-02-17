Dunn County Prep Schedule: Feb. 17-23

Girls Hockey State Semifinal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Thursday
Gymnastics Sectionals—Menomonie at Onalaska, 1 p.m.
Friday
Boys Basketball Regionals—Superior/Menomonie winner at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Elk Mound/Osseo-Fairchild winner at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.; Webster/Boyceville winner at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.; Augusta/Colfax winner at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Basketball Regionals—Regional finals, 7 p.m.
Girls Hockey State Championship—CF-M/Central Wisconsin winner vs Eau Claire Area/University School of Milwaukee winner at Wisconsin Rapids, noon
Hayward at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie girls hockey 2-5-21
Trett Joles captured the third Division 3 state championship of his high school career on Saturday, rolling to the championship at 195 pounds in Wausau. Tyler Dormanen finished third at 160 to round out a strong day for the Bulldogs.
Girard Jones' second trip to state ended with his first podium finish as the Menomonie senior finished fourth at 285 pounds on Saturday at the WIAA Division 1 state wrestling tournament hosted at Kaukauna High School.
Nine Menomonie High School athletes finalized their collegiate futures on Wednesday morning and were recognized for their commitment to continue with athletics in college. Mackenzie Bird, Jonathan Fenton, Jace Gilbertson, Dominik Hendrickson, Kaleb Kazmarek, Ethan Phillips, DeVauntaye Parker, Brigs Richartz and Brock Thornton were recognized for their decision to continue on as student-athletes at the next level.
The Boyceville wrestling team crowned a pair of Division 3 sectional champions on Saturday and Tyler Dormanen and Trett Joles wrestled their way to the top. In addition, Menomonie's Girard Jones and Bloomer/Colfax's Bowen Rothbauer each punched their ticket to state with Jones taking a Division 1 sectional championship.
Thirteen consecutive points by the Chippewa Falls boys basketball team to open the second half gave the Cardinals a lead they wouldn't relinquish in a 68-61 Big Rivers win over Menomonie on Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls.