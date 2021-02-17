 Skip to main content
Dunn County Prep Schedule: Feb. 17-23
Prep Schedule

Dunn County Prep Schedule: Feb. 17-23

Wednesday

Girls Hockey State Semifinal—Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at Central Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Gymnastics Sectionals—Menomonie at Onalaska, 1 p.m.

Friday

Boys Basketball Regionals—Superior/Menomonie winner at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Elk Mound/Osseo-Fairchild winner at St. Croix Falls, 7 p.m.; Webster/Boyceville winner at Grantsburg, 7 p.m.; Augusta/Colfax winner at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Boys Basketball Regionals—Regional finals, 7 p.m.

Girls Hockey State Championship—CF-M/Central Wisconsin winner vs Eau Claire Area/University School of Milwaukee winner at Wisconsin Rapids, noon

