Although the Colfax Vikings defense held Elk Mound’s powerful running back Brady Redwine to under 200 yards rushing, Redwine pretty much had his way as he ran for five touchdowns to help the Mounders take a 42-14 win over the Vikings last Friday night.
Redwine ran five straight times on the Mounders first possession, scoring from two yards out, and with a kick by Jacob Mentzel is was 7-0 four minutes into the game. On their second possession, Colton Ward completed a pair of passes to Rian Flynn before Redwine took it in from 20 yards out. Another Mentzel kick made it 14-0 with ten seconds left in the quarter.
Colfax didn’t help themselves any after quarterback Noah Albricht was sacked by Mounder Mason Close, forcing a punt. The ball was mishandled and ended up in Elk Mound’s possession on the Viking one yard line and Redwine took it in for touchdown number three. The kick was missed and the Mounders led 20-0.
Colfax moved the ball through the air with Albricht hitting Ed Hydukovich, Trey Hovde and Cole Kiekhafer for completions, but a swarming Elk Mound defense forced an incomplete pass on fourth down and they took over at their own 41. Flynn, Ward and Redwine ran once before Blaze Todd scored from 20 yards out, and with a Menzel kick it was 28-0 for Elk Mound. Colfax tried unsuccessfully to put points up as Albricht was sacked three times, once each by Ryan Zurbuchen, Close and Gabriel Moschau. Mounder coach Dave Lew used a couple of his timeouts, giving his offense a chance to get the ball back which worked to perfection. Redwine snared a 33-yard pass from Ward and with nine seconds left in the half, Redwine hit paydirt from five yards out. Another Mentzel kick made made it 35-0 at the intermission.
Redwine scored his final touchdown on the Mounders opening possession of the second half on a seven-yard scamper, and the Mentzel boot put the clock on running time at 42-0. Colfax finally got on the board as Albricht continued to find his receivers Hydukovich, Hovde, Kiekhafer and Jackson Hellmann. With help by a pass interference call on the Mounders, Albricht hit Hellmann on an 18-yard scoring pass. They failed to get the two point pass and it was 42-6. The Vikings added their final score with 47 seconds left as Albricht connected with Kiekhafer from 15 yards out, then hit him again for the two point pass in the corner of the endzone.
Redwine rushed for 184 yards on 21 carries to lead the Mounders, while Ward completed three of four passes for 58 yards. Albricht led the Vikings ,completing 16 of 31 passes for 187 yards with Kiekhafer snagging six of them for 65 yards.The Mounders are 3-1 in conference play while the Vikings are 1-2.
Spring Valley 41, Boyceville 16
Boyceville remained winless at 0-6 (0-4 in conference) as they lost to the Spring Valley Cardinals who are tied with Mondovi at 3-0 in Dunn-St. Croix Conference play. The Bulldogs were down 41-0 before scoring a couple of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Tristan Bowell scored on a four-yard run with Trevor Hollister adding a two-point run, then Hollister ran it in from 14 yards out and added another two point run.Brenden Sempf led Boyceville in rushing with 62 yards on 23 carries while Connor Sempf completed nine of 20 passes for 61 yards.
