April 8 marked the inaugural Menomonie Youth Sports Expo. About 250 people attended the free event.
Fifteen separate organizations gathered from 6-8 p.m. to showcase their various programs. The kids in attendance were encouraged to visit each of the tables to try activities, play games and chat with representatives.
For each table visited, kids were able to mark off a box on the Sports Line-Up Card. A completed card, including an adult-completed survey, was then entered into a drawing for one of the door prizes contributed by each group.
Families could also take sports equipment that would be useful to them from a used-equipment table.
The sports expo was put on by a newly-formed community group, currently named the Menomonie Youth Sports Committee.
Headed by Community Education Director Kale Proksch, the group, with representatives from the sports available at the Expo, has been meeting monthly since fall 2018.
The current efforts of the committee include bringing youth sports organizers together for conversation and cohesive planning.
One initial idea is to create one website where the various youth sports information would be made available.
Plans also include bi-annual events similar to the expo last week.
The committee hopes to offer another valuable event in the fall as well.
