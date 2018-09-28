Oh, it’s rivalry time as UW-Stout (2-1, 0-0 WIAC) and UW-Eau Claire (2-1, 0-0 WIAC) face off in the annual “War on 94” game Saturday, Sept. 29 with a 6 p.m. start at Don and Nona Williams Stadium.
The Blue Devils have won the last three meetings between the two foes in a series that stretches back to 1917. But the Blugolds, despite a lopsided loss to nationally ranked St. Thomas last weekend, are coming into the game with their best start to the season since 2011. The Blue Devils received three votes in this week’s AFCA Division III Coaches Poll. The game is also designated as Youth Day.
Home opener incentive
Whether by the air or on the ground, UW-Stout turned out big plays and went on to a 49-24 win over California Lutheran, Sept. 22, in the Blue Devils’ home opener. Freshman quarterback Sean Borgerding was an efficient 10-for-13 with a career-best 273 yards passing and four TD passes and Rayshawn Graham carried the ball 20 times for a career-best 172 yards, including a 65-yard touchdown scamper.
Stout finished the day with 547 total yards of offense, 263 running, 284 passing. The Blue Devils had eight plays of 20 yards or more. The 547 yards of offense is the most for a Blue Devil team since Stout rolled up 556 yards in a 63-0 win over Eureka College, Sept. 10, 2010. Stout punted only once in the game and had eight plays of 20 yards or more.
Blugold review
Eau Claire football team suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, falling to the No. 3 ranked University of St. Thomas, 49-0.The Tommies proved their national ranking, taking advantage of Blugold mistakes to mount an early lead and never looked back.
UW-Eau Claire still had some highlights, like a leaping catch in the opening drive by Leeshaun Evans from Scott Procter for a first down, but the Tommies would always have an answer. The Blugold special teams came up big early as well. With Eau Claire down 7-0, St. Thomas fumbled a punt that would be recovered by Samuel Ramlow at the UWEC 47 but the offense only managed a first down before the drive stalled.
Last year’s face-off
UW-Stout soundly defeated UW-Eau Claire, 55-7, Oct. 28, 2017, at Carson Park. The win was Stout’s third consecutive win over the Blugolds, and the 55 points was also the most points Stout has scored against Eau Claire in the 100-year rivalry that dates back to 1917 when Stout won, 49-0.
Running back Stout rolled up 433 yards of total offense, their second 400-plus game of the season and a season-high. Stout rushed for 222 yards and gained 211 yards through the air. Stout scored on all four of their trips into the red zone. Carpenter (97 yards) and Alston (77 yards) led Stout on the ground, with Coutier finishing with 47 yards. Collins pulled in four passes for 86 yards and McDonald had 76 yards on three receptions.
The Blugolds were held to 250 total yards by the WIAC’s top defense. DenHartog rushed 22 times for 65 yards and completed 23-of-35 passes for 151 yards. He was sacked twice. The Blugolds were held to 99 rushing yards.The Stout defense stopped Eau Claire on fourth down five of seven times. Eau Claire was able to convert on third down only four of 18 times.
Keyshawn Carpenter and quarterback Jay Alston each scored twice running the ball. Carpenter had a career-night carrying the ball, running 11 times for 97 yards and the two scores. Alston, who also connected on 10-of-21 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, finished the night running for 77 yards on six carries, which included a 48-yard TD run with about two minutes remaining in the first half.
A look at this year’s Blue Devils
The Blue Devils started off the season with six scoreless periods, but turned that around starting in the third quarter at Gustavus Adolphus and Stout scored 24 points in a little more than a quarter. The Blue Devils built on that with a 49-point effort in their 49-24 win over California Lutheran University last weekend.
Freshman Levy Hamer has pulled in three receptions for TDs, averaging 92.0 reception yards per game and 17.2 yards per catch. Stout has gotten receiving TDs from Tyler Seymour, Noel Gonzalez and Parker Fossum. Freshman Sean Borgerding is 23-of-47 with six TDs thrown and has been intercepted once. Borgerding is averaging 147.3 passing yards per game. Last week, he ran for a 28-yard gain to keep a drive alive.
On the ground, both Keyshawn Carpenter and Rayshawn Graham have collected two TDs each, bulled in for a ground score. Graham rushed for a career-long 172 yards against Cal Lutheran and has 222 yards on the season, averaging 5.6 yards per rush. Graham was selected the WIAC Offensive Athlete of the Week. Jay Alston has completed 19-of-32 passes for 195 yards.
Defensively, Jed Schlegel has a team-best 36 tackles, 10 solo Levi Miller has 31 tackles, 12 solo and Haydon Miller, the reigning WIAC Defensive Athlete of the Week, has 26 tackles, two solo. Miller has two interceptions, while Schlegel and Wolf each have one. Jason Dilly collected an interception and the Blue Devil have five total picks. Dilly and Dylan Peterson each have three sacks. As a team, Stout has nine sacks and have given up four. Stout is averaging 370.3 total yards per game, 158.0 on the ground, 212.3 through the air. The Blue Devils are giving up 337.7 total yards, 120.0 on the ground, 217.7 through the air.
