Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Casey, Evanson and Jones earn pinfall wins for Menomonie wrestling in defeat to Hudson

The Menomonie wrestling team scored three pinfall victories as the Mustangs opened the season with a 59-21 defeat to Hudson in a Big Rivers Conference dual on Friday.

Brayten Casey, Zach Evanson and Girard Jones all scored pin wins for Menomonie while Kolyn Wolf added a decision win.

Casey (106) scored a pinfall early in the third period against Nick Fish while Evanson (126) and Jones (285) both won their matchups with pin in the first period.

Wolf (113) earned an 8-4 decision win for the Mustangs against Hudson’s Austin Krenz.

The Mustangs are back in action on Saturday in Rice Lake.

Boys HockeyTomah/Sparta 6, Menomonie 3

At Tomah, the Mustangs scored all three goals in the second period of a nonconference defeat to Tomah/Sparta.

Brigs Richards netted a hat trick in the second for Menomonie (1-2), opening the scoring for the team with a goal 54 seconds into the period on an assist from Evan Sisko. Richards added a power-play goal at the 14:37 mark with help from Grant Imsande and Dominik Hendrickson before netting an unassisted goal less than a minute later.