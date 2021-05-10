Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls soccer rolls past La Crosse Central, Sparta

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls soccer team continued its torrid start to the season on Saturday, routing La Crosse Central 8-1 and Sparta 8-0 in a home quad.

Mia Smith scored four goals in the win over Central while Samantha Jacobsen added two for the Mustangs. Kiana Frank and Sophia Schoenberger also scored and Alexis Benrud had a pair of assists as the Mustangs raced out to a 5-1 lead in the win. Alanna Amdall made four saves in net.

Menomonie continued the scoring surge in the second game in blanking the Spartans. Smith, Frank and Jacobsen each scored twice in the shutout with Benrud and Meghan Prochnow adding goals for Menomonie (3-0-1). Frank had three assists and Jacobsen added two and Amdall stopped all four shots she faced in net for the shutout.

Softball

Menomonie 1-10, New Richmond 6-9

At New Richmond, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with the Tigers, falling in game one 6-1 before recovering to win the second game 10-9.

Megan Buhrow doubled and scored a run as Jaycie Luzinski drove Buhrow in for the lone run in the first game. New Richmond scored once in the second, three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth of the victory.