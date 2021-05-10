Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie girls soccer rolls past La Crosse Central, Sparta

MENOMONIE — The Menomonie girls soccer team continued its torrid start to the season on Saturday, routing La Crosse Central 8-1 and Sparta 8-0 in a home quad.
Mia Smith scored four goals in the win over Central while Samantha Jacobsen added two for the Mustangs. Kiana Frank and Sophia Schoenberger also scored and Alexis Benrud had a pair of assists as the Mustangs raced out to a 5-1 lead in the win. Alanna Amdall made four saves in net.
Menomonie continued the scoring surge in the second game in blanking the Spartans. Smith, Frank and Jacobsen each scored twice in the shutout with Benrud and Meghan Prochnow adding goals for Menomonie (3-0-1). Frank had three assists and Jacobsen added two and Amdall stopped all four shots she faced in net for the shutout.
Softball
Menomonie 1-10, New Richmond 6-9
At New Richmond, the Mustangs split a doubleheader with the Tigers, falling in game one 6-1 before recovering to win the second game 10-9.
Megan Buhrow doubled and scored a run as Jaycie Luzinski drove Buhrow in for the lone run in the first game. New Richmond scored once in the second, three times in the fifth and twice in the sixth of the victory.
Menomonie's bats came alive in the second game with a seven-run fifth inning helping the Mustangs earn the split. Buhrow had two hits and two runs batted in, Mackenzie Bird added two singles and Luzinski and Rhyenne Fuerstenberg each had two hits including a double. Emma Dean, Cece Behrend, Anna Wheeler and Shannon Mason had two hits apiece as a part of the hit parade for the Mustangs.
Phillips 13, Boyceville 3
At Boyceville, the Bulldogs had six hits in a loss to the Loggers.
Kady Grambow had two of those hits for Boycevile and scored a run while Olivia Ponath doubled and joined Harper Olson and Mya Lagerstrom with runs batted in.
Elk Mound 0-2 in Arcadia
At Arcadia, the Mounders fell to Blair-Taylor 8-7 and Arcadia 10-5.
Hannah Larson hit a solo home run and Kira Conlin drove in three for Elk Mound in the first game against Blair-Taylor. McKenna Diermeier was 2-for-4 with a run scored and run batted in and Stella Rhude was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Elk Mound scored four runs in the top of the first inning but Arcadia scored the next nine runs in the second game. Issie Hollister, Rhude, and Chloe Dummer each had two hits with Rhude and Dummer driving in two runs each.
Friday
Elk Mound 11, Amery 0 (6 inn.)
At Amery, Issie Hollister earned a shutout in the circle for the Mounders.
Hollister struck out six while scattering six hits and two walks across six innings.
Ella Audorff homered and drove in three while Kallee Rhude was 3-for-4 with tw oruns scored and two runs batted in. Hannah Larson also had two hits, two runs scored and two runs batted in and Stella Rhude also drove in two.