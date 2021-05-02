Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie track and field wins 10 events at season-opening meet

MENOMONIE — Strong performances were easy to find for the Menomonie track and field team in its season opener on Friday as the Mustangs hosted a Big Rivers Conference meet.
The boys team finished first with 63 points, in front of Chippewa Falls (43) at the top of the standings.
"It was great to kickoff the rust and get some competition in after a long two years off," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson said. "I was proud of the boys for a great first effort. We were great in the field, winning most of the field events, and deep on the track, placing someone in the top three in all events. It was a great start."
Patrick Schwartz earned two of the six event victories for the boys team with his wins in the 400- and 800-meter runs. Schwartz won the 400 with a time of 54.46 seconds and the 800 in 2:02.64. Jayden Williams cleared six feet in his first-ever high school track meet and was also third in the long jump.
Josh Boyette had a big day by winning the long jump (20-2.25) and finishing as the runner-up in the high jump and pole vault. Carter Giesking was victorious in the triple jump (36-10.75) while taking third in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Max Hildebrandt won the shot put (47-0.5) for Menomonie.
Angel Infante finished runner-up in the 110 and 300 hurdles with Brock Thornton (long jump) and Max Hildebrandt (discus) taking second in their respective events.
Will Ockler was second in the 200 and third in the 100. Other third-place finishes for the boys included Kaleb Kazmarek (200), Isaiah Amundson (400), Jude Ogden (1,600), Dylan Norby (pole vault), Lincoln Mlejnek (shot put) and Andrew Schaefer (discus). Kazmarek (100), Brooks Brewer (200), Logan McCoy (1,600), Schaefer (shot put) and Aaron Hoyt (discus) scored fourth-place finishes and Robert Mikesell tied for fourth in the high jump.
The Menomonie girls team was second in team scoring with 33 points, sandwiched between Rice Lake (47) and Chippewa Falls (31).
Ali Ruch led a 1-2-3 finish in the 800 for the Mustangs, winning the race in 2:34.51 with Paige Anderson second and Madeline Palmer third. Isabella Jacobson ran to victory in the 1,600 in 5:24.59 while Chloe Oehler prevailed in the pole vault with a height of 7-6. The 1,600 relay team of Emma Mommsen, Ruch, Brooklyn Hoff and Jacobson took the top spot in their race.
Julia Skorczewski was second in the 400 and Melody Greenwood was second in the high jump.
Anna Imsande (1,600), Alexis Anderson (pole vault) and Rebekah Oehler (long jump) were third in their respective events. Emmalee Rockwell secured two fourths in the 100 and 300 hurdles, Mommsen was fourth in the high jump and Jordan Buttke finished fourth in the discus.
Baseball
Altoona 9, Menomonie 7
At Menomonie, the Rails scored twice in the fifth and once in the seventh to help earn a nonconference win.
Reed Styer was 2-for-4 with a double and run batted in while Treysen Witt had two hits, a double and an RBI of his own for the Mustangs.
Cadott 11, Colfax 6
At Cadott, Dylan Davis had a big day in helping the Hornets earn their first win of the season.
Davis was 3-for-3 with four runs scored, five runs batted in, four of which came on a grand slam to go with a double.
Jamison Flatland homered and scored twice while Dylan Hiitola and Bryce Sikora each had two hits for the Vikings.
Elk Mound 7, Stanley-Boyd 5
At Elk Mound, the Orioles rallied late but fell to the Mounders.
Trenton Whisnant doubled and struck out one on the mound for the Orioles.
Joe Jananvich was 2-for-2 with two runs scored for Elk Mound. Sam Roder struck out seven to earn the win on the mound.
Softball
Elk Mound 9, Stanley-Boyd 0
At Elk Mound, the Orioles had no answer for Issie Hollister in a nonconference loss.
Jessica Hazuga was 2-for-3 for the Orioles (0-2).
Hollister struck out 17 in a complete-game victory in the circle and also had two hits including a double and two runs batted in while McKenna Diermeier was 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs batted in and two stolen bases. Lauren Garnett added two hits and two runs scored for the Mounders.
Saturday
Baseball
Boyceville 9, Baldwin-Woodville 0
At Baldwin, Walker Retz and Jacob Granley teamed up to shut down the Blackhawks in a nonconference triumph.
Retz tossed six scoreless innings with 14 strikeouts before Granley struck out the side in a scoreless seventh to preserve the win for Boyceville (3-0).
Retz also had a big day at the plate with four hits including a double, triple and five runs batted in. Trett Joles doubled and had two hits and two runs scored while Connor Sempf also scored twice.