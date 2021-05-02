Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie track and field wins 10 events at season-opening meet

MENOMONIE — Strong performances were easy to find for the Menomonie track and field team in its season opener on Friday as the Mustangs hosted a Big Rivers Conference meet.

The boys team finished first with 63 points, in front of Chippewa Falls (43) at the top of the standings.

"It was great to kickoff the rust and get some competition in after a long two years off," Menomonie boys coach Craig Olson said. "I was proud of the boys for a great first effort. We were great in the field, winning most of the field events, and deep on the track, placing someone in the top three in all events. It was a great start."

Patrick Schwartz earned two of the six event victories for the boys team with his wins in the 400- and 800-meter runs. Schwartz won the 400 with a time of 54.46 seconds and the 800 in 2:02.64. Jayden Williams cleared six feet in his first-ever high school track meet and was also third in the long jump.

Josh Boyette had a big day by winning the long jump (20-2.25) and finishing as the runner-up in the high jump and pole vault. Carter Giesking was victorious in the triple jump (36-10.75) while taking third in the 110 and 300 hurdles and Max Hildebrandt won the shot put (47-0.5) for Menomonie.