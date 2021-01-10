Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Thornton, Feddersen combine for 45 points as Menomonie boys basketball edges New Richmond

The Menomonie boys basketball team bounced back from a tight overtime loss on Friday evening to edge New Richmond 68-67 in a nonconference contest on Saturday afternoon.

Brock Thornton scored 23 points to lead the way for the Mustangs (6-5) and Noah Feddersen had 22 points, evenly split between the two halves. Zach Etzbach scored 11 points and Cole Fanetti added seven in the victory.

CJ Campbell had 23 points for New Richmond (4-4), who led 37-35 at halftime.

Gymnastics

Menomonie's Greenwood wins balance beam

At River Falls, Melody Greenwood won the balance beam event and was third all-around for the Mustangs.

Greenwood was first on the balance beam with a score of nine with Alexis Anderson third (8.625) and Delaney Untz seventh (8.15). Greenwood was also second in the floor exercise (9.125), tied for seventh in the vault (8.4) and 18th on the uneven bars (7.25) as she finished with 33.775 total points.

Chloe Oehler was fifth on the vault (8.6) and 12th on the uneven bars (7.575) as she was 17th all-around. Delaney Untz finished 11th in the floor exercise (8.325) and 16th on the uneven bars (7.45) as she was 11th all-around.