Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Thornton, Feddersen combine for 45 points as Menomonie boys basketball edges New Richmond

The Menomonie boys basketball team bounced back from a tight overtime loss on Friday evening to edge New Richmond 68-67 in a nonconference contest on Saturday afternoon.
Brock Thornton scored 23 points to lead the way for the Mustangs (6-5) and Noah Feddersen had 22 points, evenly split between the two halves. Zach Etzbach scored 11 points and Cole Fanetti added seven in the victory.
CJ Campbell had 23 points for New Richmond (4-4), who led 37-35 at halftime.
Gymnastics
Menomonie's Greenwood wins balance beam
At River Falls, Melody Greenwood won the balance beam event and was third all-around for the Mustangs.
Greenwood was first on the balance beam with a score of nine with Alexis Anderson third (8.625) and Delaney Untz seventh (8.15). Greenwood was also second in the floor exercise (9.125), tied for seventh in the vault (8.4) and 18th on the uneven bars (7.25) as she finished with 33.775 total points.
Chloe Oehler was fifth on the vault (8.6) and 12th on the uneven bars (7.575) as she was 17th all-around. Delaney Untz finished 11th in the floor exercise (8.325) and 16th on the uneven bars (7.45) as she was 11th all-around.
Anderson finished 10th all-around (31.925) with a 16th place finish in the floor exercise (7.875), tying for 16th in the vault (8.3) and 19th on the uneven bars (7.12)
As a team the Mustangs were third with 127.95 points as River Falls Gold (134.825) was first and Medford (131.125) was second.
Girls Hockey
Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2, Bay Area 1 (OT)
At Menomonie, Kendall Rudiger's power-play goal in overtime lifted the Sabers past the Bears.
Rudiger netted the game winner at the 4:50 mark of the extra frame on an assist from Joey Schemenauer for the Sabers (4-2-1).
Emme Bergh tied the game at one in the third period on her unassisted power-play goal at 12:40 after the Bears (2-1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first period on Jordan Brady's goal.
Caroline O'Dell stopped 21 shots in net in the victory.
Girls Basketball
Elk Mound 56, Plum City/Elmwood 51
At Plum City, the Mounders were tied at halftime put took control for a Dunn-St. Croix victory.
Tori Blaskowski led the way for Elk Mound (3-4, 3-1) with 21 points, followed by 11 from Brooke Emery with 11 and Lydia Levra scoring seven.
Boys Hockey
Somerset 5, Menomonie 0
At Menomonie, the Spartans blanked the Mustangs.
Thomas Isenberger made 28 saves in net for Menomonie (5-9).
Owen McDonough scored two goals and assisted on two more for Somerset (8-6-1).
Friday
Boys Basketball
River Falls 53, Menomonie 51 (OT)
At River Falls, the Wildcats edged the Mustangs in an overtime Big Rivers battle.
Noah Feddersen led the Mustangs (5-5, 3-4) with 17 points with nine coming at the free throw line while Brock Thornton had 13 points and Zach Etzbach chipped in with 12 points.
Zac Johnson had 23 for River Falls (7-1, 3-1).
Elk Mound 61, Mondovi 58
At Mondovi, the Mounders earned a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Buffaloes.
Ryan Bartig scored 16 points for Elk Mound (6-5, 3-1) as five Mounders finished in double figures. Kaden Russo (11 points) and the trio of Ryan Bohl, Nate Lew and Michael Jenson (10 points each) also had at least 10 points.
Jarod Falkner led all scorers with 20 points for Mondovi (3-5, 1-2), who made 13 3-pointers.
Spring Valley 66, Boyceville 31
At Spring Valley, the Cardinals raced out to a 35-14 halftime lead in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Bulldogs.
Connor Sempf scored 12 points and Walker Retz added nine for Boyceville (0-7, 0-2).
Connor Ducklow led all scorers with 20 points for the Cardinals (5-2, 3-1).
Girls Hockey
Fox Cities Stars 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
At Menomonie, the defending state champion Stars edged the Sabers in a nonconference matchup.
Brianna Buonincontro and Ella Ausman each scored for Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (3-2-1) with Joey Schemenauer assisting on Buonincontro's goal in the first period.
McKayla Zilisch scored twice for the Stars (12-0-0).
Caroline O'Dell made 30 saves in goal for the Sabers.
Girls Basketball
Durand 73, Boyceville 27
At Boyceville, the Panthers earned a Dunn-St. Croix triumph over the Bulldogs.
Mya Lagerstrom scored eight points and Kady Grambow added six points for Boyceville (2-6, 0-5).
Madisyn Kilboten had 11 points for Durand (6-3, 5-1).