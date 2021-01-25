Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Yukel nets overtime game winner for Menomonie boys hockey against River Falls

Sedric Yukel scored the game-winning goal two minutes and 44 seconds into overtime to deliver the Menomonie boys hockey team a 4-3 victory over Rice Falls on Saturday evening.
Yukel scored on an assist from Brigs Richartz for his second goal of the game. Tanner Demarce scored two goals as well for the Mustangs (7-14, 2-9) including the game-tying goal late in the third period. Evan Sisko and Richartz each had two assists.
Jack Drout made 25 saves in net for the Mustangs.
Tye Kusilek, Grady Nygaard and Wyatt Bell scored for the Wildcats (0-10, 0-7).
Girls BasketballMenomonie 65, Onalaska 59
At Menomonie, the Mustangs topped the Hilltoppers for a nonconference victory.
Emma Mommsen scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs (7-4) and was joined in double figures by Sammy Jacobsen. Ashlea Quilling and Helen Chen each scored eight points and Anna Wheeler added six in the victory.
Olivia Gamoke led all scorers with 19 points for Onalaska (8-3).
Friday
Boys BasketballRice Lake 57, Menomonie 53
At Rice Lake, the Warriors edged the Mustangs in Big Rivers action.
Noah Feddersen scored 17 points for Menomonie (7-9, 3-6), followed by Brock Thornton with 15 points and Chayce Graff with 12 points.
Tyler Orr led Rice Lake (4-8, 1-6) with 22 points.
Elk Mound 61, Colfax 36
At Colfax, the Mounders raced out to a 34-12 lead in a Dunn-St. Croix win over the Vikings.
Ben Heath had 16 points to lead Elk Mound (8-6, 5-1), followed by Kaden Russo with 15 points and Ryan Bohl with 10.
Caden Erickson led Colfax (3-5, 3-2) with eight points and four rebounds while Tristan Lenz added seven points and five rebounds.
Plum City/Elmwood 67, Boyceville 39
At Boyceville, the Wolves bested the Bulldogs in Dunn-St. Croix play.
Connor Sempf scored 14 points and Walker Retz added 13 points for the Bulldogs (1-11, 0-5).
Luke Webb had 21 points to lead the Wolves (6-4, 4-3).
Girls HockeyHudson 5, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 2
At Hudson, Sidney Polzin scored twice in a Big Rivers defeat to the Raiders.
Polzin opened the scoring in the first and second periods for the Sabers (6-5-1, 1-3-1) but Hudson (8-3, 3-2) scored five of the final six goals with Nikki Olund scoring three for a hat trick.
Kasandra Herr stopped 20 shots in goal.
Wrestling
Bloomer/Colfax 0-2-1 at Barron quad
At Barron, the Raptors tied Chetek-Weyerhaeuser/Prairie Farm (30-30) and lost to Barron (39-27) and Superior (48-33) in a quad.
Alex Poirier and Ayden Anderson were 3-0 in their matches and Bowen Rothbauer finished 2-0. Kendra Hamman, Brison Tuschl, Ethan Rubenzer and Tytain Clements won two of their three matches.