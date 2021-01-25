Friday and Saturday Prep Roundup: Yukel nets overtime game winner for Menomonie boys hockey against River Falls

Sedric Yukel scored the game-winning goal two minutes and 44 seconds into overtime to deliver the Menomonie boys hockey team a 4-3 victory over Rice Falls on Saturday evening.

Yukel scored on an assist from Brigs Richartz for his second goal of the game. Tanner Demarce scored two goals as well for the Mustangs (7-14, 2-9) including the game-tying goal late in the third period. Evan Sisko and Richartz each had two assists.

Jack Drout made 25 saves in net for the Mustangs.

Tye Kusilek, Grady Nygaard and Wyatt Bell scored for the Wildcats (0-10, 0-7).

Girls BasketballMenomonie 65, Onalaska 59

At Menomonie, the Mustangs topped the Hilltoppers for a nonconference victory.

Emma Mommsen scored 16 points to lead the Mustangs (7-4) and was joined in double figures by Sammy Jacobsen. Ashlea Quilling and Helen Chen each scored eight points and Anna Wheeler added six in the victory.

Olivia Gamoke led all scorers with 19 points for Onalaska (8-3).

Friday

Boys BasketballRice Lake 57, Menomonie 53