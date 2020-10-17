Friday Prep Football Roundup: Dormanen, Nielsen each run for more than 100 yards as Boyceville bests Glenwood City

GLENWOOD CITY — A fourth-quarter touchdown put the Boyceville football team in front for good on Friday as the Bulldogs bested Glenwood City 20-16 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.
Tyler Dormanen ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Boyceville (3-1, 3-1) while Sebastian Nielsen had 103 yards on 26 carries and two scores, including the go-ahead touchdown with 2:37 let on a seven-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs.
Bryce Wickman threw for 280 yards and two scores for Glenwood City (1-2, 1-2). Drew Olson caught four of those passes for 134 yards and a score.
Scoring runs of five and 41 yards in the second quarter from Nielsen and Dormanen, respectively, helped Boyceville take a 12-3 lead into the locker room before the Hilltoppers scored twice in the third quarter to grab a 16-12 advantage.
Boyceville hosts Clear Lake on Friday, Oct. 23.
Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7
At Stanley, the Orioles topped the Mounders in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.
Carsen Hause threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns while completing 10 of 16 passes for Stanley-Boyd. Cooper Nichols caught six passes for 174 yards an a pair of scores for the Orioles while Michael Karlen added three catches for 73 yards and a score.
Ryan Bohl completed 16 of 33 passes for 166 yards and a score for Elk Mound (1-3, 1-3) with Carson Steinhorst hauling in a 2-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Avery Kaanta led the Mounders with 79 rushing yards and added five catches for 63 yards through the air.
Elk Mound hosts Neillsville/Granton on Friday, Oct. 23.
Elmwood/Plum City 42, Colfax 8
At Plum City, a 12-0 game at halftime went the way of the Wolves in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference contest.
Julio Hernandez scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter for Colfax (0-4, 0-4). Aiden McKee led the Vikings with 29 rushing yards while Hunter Rebak had a game-high 135 receiving yards on 10 catches.
Luke Webb ran for 163 yards and three scores for Elmwood/Plum City (1-3, 1-3).
Colfax hosts Glenwood City on Friday. Oct. 23.
