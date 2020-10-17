Friday Prep Football Roundup: Dormanen, Nielsen each run for more than 100 yards as Boyceville bests Glenwood City

GLENWOOD CITY — A fourth-quarter touchdown put the Boyceville football team in front for good on Friday as the Bulldogs bested Glenwood City 20-16 in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference matchup.

Tyler Dormanen ran for 129 yards and a touchdown for Boyceville (3-1, 3-1) while Sebastian Nielsen had 103 yards on 26 carries and two scores, including the go-ahead touchdown with 2:37 let on a seven-yard scoring run for the Bulldogs.

Bryce Wickman threw for 280 yards and two scores for Glenwood City (1-2, 1-2). Drew Olson caught four of those passes for 134 yards and a score.

Scoring runs of five and 41 yards in the second quarter from Nielsen and Dormanen, respectively, helped Boyceville take a 12-3 lead into the locker room before the Hilltoppers scored twice in the third quarter to grab a 16-12 advantage.

Boyceville hosts Clear Lake on Friday, Oct. 23.

Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7

At Stanley, the Orioles topped the Mounders in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup.