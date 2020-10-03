Friday Prep Football Roundup: Elk Mound blanks Fall Creek for first Cloverbelt Conference win

ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound football team picked up its first victory as a part of the Cloverbelt Conference on Friday, scoring two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 43-0 shutout victory over Fall Creek.

Quarterback Ryan Bohl completed completed 5-of-10 passes for 88 yards and three touchdown passes while Ethan Levra and Avery Kaanta each ran for touchdowns in the first quarter. Carsen Steinhorst returned an interception 40 yards for a score in the third quarter for the Mounders (1-1, 1-1).

Ben Heath caught touchdown passes of 36 and 25 yards from Bohl and Michael Jenson added a 21 yard scoring connection with Bohl late in the second quarter as the Mounders took a 29-0 lead into the locker room.

Kaanta finished with a game-high 226 yards on the ground as Elk Mound amassed 400 yards of total offense in the victory while limiting Fall Creek to just 116.

Elk Mound hosts Mondovi on Friday.

Spring Valley 56, Colfax 6

At Spring Valley, the Cardinals scored the first 56 points of the game in a Dunn-St. Croix Conference victory over the Vikings.