Friday Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie runs for 275 yards, three touchdowns in win at Rice Lake
Friday Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie runs for 275 yards, three touchdowns in win at Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — A potent ground game helped push the Menomonie football team to its fourth victory in a row as the Mustangs topped Rice Lake 28-13 on Friday evening.

Menomonie (4-1, 4-1) ran for 275 yards as a team with DeVauntaye Parker leading the way with 164 yards and a touchdown. Will Ockler had 57 yadrs and a one-yard touchdown run and Ryan Kahl chipped in with 23 rushing yards and a 16-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.

Kahl kicked off the scoring in the first quarter through the air, finding Brock Thornton with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Thornton finished with 61 yards receiving on three receptions.

Andrew Farm led Rice Lake (0-5, 0-5) with 49 rushing yards and a score.

Menomonie hosts River Falls on Friday, Oct. 30.

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

At Elk Mound, the Mounders scored all 27 points in the first quarter of a Cloverbelt Conference triumph.

Avery Kaanta led Elk Mound (2-3, 2-3) with 109 rushing yards and one touchdown and Nate Lew had 106 rushing yards and two scores as the Mounders outgained Neillsville/Granton by a 287-54 total yardage margin.

Ethan Levra returned a fumble 26 yards for a score to cap the scoring in the first quarter.

Jonah Zoschke had 32 rushing yards for Neillsville/Granton (1-4, 1-4).

Elk Mound hosts Durand on Friday, Oct. 30.

Boyceville 27, Clear Lake 20

At Boyceville, the Bulldogs won their third game in a row with a Dunn-St. Croix Conference triumph against the Warriors.

No other information was immediately available.

Boyceville (4-1, 4-1) plays at Cadott on Friday, Oct. 30.

Glenwood City 41, Colfax 0

At Colfax, the Hilltoppers blanked the Vikings in Dunn-St. Croix Conference action.

No other information was immediately available.

Colfax (0-5, 0-5) play at Clear Lake on Friday, Oct. 30.

