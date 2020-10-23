Friday Prep Football Roundup: Menomonie runs for 275 yards, three touchdowns in win at Rice Lake

RICE LAKE — A potent ground game helped push the Menomonie football team to its fourth victory in a row as the Mustangs topped Rice Lake 28-13 on Friday evening.

Menomonie (4-1, 4-1) ran for 275 yards as a team with DeVauntaye Parker leading the way with 164 yards and a touchdown. Will Ockler had 57 yadrs and a one-yard touchdown run and Ryan Kahl chipped in with 23 rushing yards and a 16-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter.

Kahl kicked off the scoring in the first quarter through the air, finding Brock Thornton with a 23-yard touchdown pass. Thornton finished with 61 yards receiving on three receptions.

Andrew Farm led Rice Lake (0-5, 0-5) with 49 rushing yards and a score.

Menomonie hosts River Falls on Friday, Oct. 30.

Elk Mound 27, Neillsville/Granton 0

At Elk Mound, the Mounders scored all 27 points in the first quarter of a Cloverbelt Conference triumph.

Avery Kaanta led Elk Mound (2-3, 2-3) with 109 rushing yards and one touchdown and Nate Lew had 106 rushing yards and two scores as the Mounders outgained Neillsville/Granton by a 287-54 total yardage margin.