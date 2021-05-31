Friday-Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys tennis wins home invitational

At River Falls, the Mustang boys took the top spot at the River Falls invite.

Overall the boys won seven events as they finished first in the team standings with 152 points, in front of Hudson (130) and River Falls (113.5) at the top. Brock Thornton won the 200-meter dash, Angel Infante won the 300 hurdles, Jayden Williams was first in the triple jump and the high jump and Max Hildebrandt had the top toss in the discus. The Mustangs also had two relays finish first as the 400 and 800 relay team of Will Ockler, Thornton, Steele Schafer and Kaleb Kazmarek finished first.

Patrick Schwartz and Morgan Selchow were each second in the 800 and 3,200, respectively, the 1,600 relay team of Brooke Brewer, Jude Ogden, Schwartz and Schafer was second and Andrew Schafer was second to Hildebrandt in the discus. Ockler (100), Carter Giesking (110 hurdles), the 3,200 relay team of Isaiah Amundson, Selchow, Ethan Phillips and Logan McCoy and Josh Boyette (long jump) were third in their respective events while Hildebrandt was fourth in the shot put. Brewer (100), McCoy (3,200) and Bobby Mikesell (high jump) were fifth in their events.

The girls team was fifth as a team with 58.5 points, one half point behind Rice Lake for fourth as Hudson (192.5) won. Julia Skorzcewski won the 40 for Menomonie while Bella Jacobsen finished in second in the 3,200. Ali Ruch (800), the 1,600 relay of Shelby Thornton, Emma Mommsen, Brooklyn Hoff and Skorzcewski and Alexis Anderson (pole vault) were each third in their respective events. Palmer (800), Paige Anderson (1,600) and Melody Greenwood (high jump) were fourth while Hoff (400), Helen Chen (3,200), the 400 relay team of Alexis Anderson, Bekah Oehler, Isabella Kolek and Paige Ferguson each came home with fifth-place finishes.

