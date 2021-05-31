Friday-Saturday Prep Roundup: Menomonie boys tennis wins home invitational

The Menomonie boys tennis team won its home invitational on Saturday, defeating New Richmond 6-1, Waunakee 6-1 and Stevens Point 4-3.
"This was a really great weekend for us," Menomonie coach Bryce Supri said. "We knew we were going to see some good competition on Saturday and the players really stepped up to the challenge."
The Mustangs were led by their singles competitors at the home invite, winning all 12 singles matchups between the three duals. Jace Gilbertson went 3-0 at No. 1 singles with his come-from-behind victory against Stevens Point helping complete the unbeaten day. Joey Leipnitz won two matchups at No. 2 singles and Dom Hendrickson earned one victory there. Isaac Johnson (No. 3 singles) and Noah Reckin (No. 4 singles) were each 3-0 in their respective singles competition.
Overall the team won 11 of its 13 tiebreaker situations.
On Friday the Mustangs won both matches at the Superior triangular with 7-0 wins over Superior and Ashland. Gilbertson (No. 1 singles), Johnson (No. 2 singles) and Reckin (No. 3 singles) were 2-0 in singles action and Caleb Schneider and Peyton Wayne each won one match at No. 4 singles. Cole Witucki and Brady Goodman won their two matches at No. 1 doubles and the No. 2 doubles team of Joaquin Gamez and Ian Purpora were 2-0 in doubles competition. The team of Caleb Babl and Wayne and the team of Babl and Schneider each won one match together.
Baseball
Menomonie 13-16, Antigo 3-4
At Antigo, the Mustangs broke out the bats in a big way in earning a doubleheader sweep.
Brigs Richartz was 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored, three runs batted in and a triple to lead the offense in a 13-3 win in the first game. Treysen Witt had two hits, two runs scored and one run batted in and Evan Sisko had a double and triple and two runs batted in. Gavin Exner drove in two runs and scored twice while Nolan Lee and Trevin Kressin each doubled in the win. Andrew Vanasse struck out three in allowing one unearned run in seven innings to grab the victory on the mound.
The Mustangs scored in each inning of a 16-4 win in fie innings of game two. Richartz went deep again in the second game and had another triple while driving in three runs. Witt was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two runs batted in and Hayden Styer was 2-for-3 with two runs scored as a nine-run fourth inning helped Menomonie break open a close game. Witt struck out five and allowed three unearned run in three innings in earning the win before Kressin tossed two scoreless innings to close the win for the Mustangs (3-12).
Friday
Track and Field
Menomonie boys first at River Falls
At River Falls, the Mustang boys took the top spot at the River Falls invite.
Overall the boys won seven events as they finished first in the team standings with 152 points, in front of Hudson (130) and River Falls (113.5) at the top. Brock Thornton won the 200-meter dash, Angel Infante won the 300 hurdles, Jayden Williams was first in the triple jump and the high jump and Max Hildebrandt had the top toss in the discus. The Mustangs also had two relays finish first as the 400 and 800 relay team of Will Ockler, Thornton, Steele Schafer and Kaleb Kazmarek finished first.
Patrick Schwartz and Morgan Selchow were each second in the 800 and 3,200, respectively, the 1,600 relay team of Brooke Brewer, Jude Ogden, Schwartz and Schafer was second and Andrew Schafer was second to Hildebrandt in the discus. Ockler (100), Carter Giesking (110 hurdles), the 3,200 relay team of Isaiah Amundson, Selchow, Ethan Phillips and Logan McCoy and Josh Boyette (long jump) were third in their respective events while Hildebrandt was fourth in the shot put. Brewer (100), McCoy (3,200) and Bobby Mikesell (high jump) were fifth in their events.
The girls team was fifth as a team with 58.5 points, one half point behind Rice Lake for fourth as Hudson (192.5) won. Julia Skorzcewski won the 40 for Menomonie while Bella Jacobsen finished in second in the 3,200. Ali Ruch (800), the 1,600 relay of Shelby Thornton, Emma Mommsen, Brooklyn Hoff and Skorzcewski and Alexis Anderson (pole vault) were each third in their respective events. Palmer (800), Paige Anderson (1,600) and Melody Greenwood (high jump) were fourth while Hoff (400), Helen Chen (3,200), the 400 relay team of Alexis Anderson, Bekah Oehler, Isabella Kolek and Paige Ferguson each came home with fifth-place finishes.