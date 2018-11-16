ELK MOUND — The Elk Mound girls basketball team opened the 2018-19 season with a 66-49 victory over Fall Creek in a nonconference contest on Thursday evening.
Morgan Radtke led the way for the Mounders (1-0) with 25 points while Brook Plaszcz added 10 points in the win. Sophie Cedarblade chipped in with nine points and Victoria Fasbender added seven for Elk Mound.
Mackensy Kolpien scored 11 points for Fall Creek (0-1).
Elk Mound hosts Bloomer in another nonconference contest on Tuesday.
Tomah 53, Menomonie 50
At Menomonie, the Mustangs fell in a tight nonconference contest to Tomah.
Kylie Mogen led the Mustangs (0-1) with 21 points and Lindsey Johnson also finished in double figures, scoring 13 points.
Madison Lindauer was the top scorer in the game with 24 points for Tomah (1-0).
Menomonie plays at La Crosse Central on Tuesday.
Baldwin-Woodville 48, Boyceville 30
At Boyceville, the Warriors pulled away from the Bulldogs in a nonconference clash.
Kady Grambow led the charge for the Bulldogs (0-1) with 10 points and Rachel Prestrud added eight.
Brooke Evenson finished with a double-double by scoring 14 points and pulling down 11 rebounds for Baldwin-Woodville (1-0).
Boyceville hosts Pepin/Alma on Monday.
