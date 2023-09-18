The Menomonie football team suffered its first defeat of the season while Boyceville improved to 5-0 with a sizable win.

The Mustangs (4-1, 2-1) saw their four-game winning streak snapped on Friday evening with a 46-22 home defeat to Hudson. Touchdowns from Brody Thornton and Steele Schaefer helped Menomonie jump out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter. But the Raiders (4-1, 3-0) responded with the next 19 points of the frame to take a 19-14 lead into halftime.

Hudson continued to push in the third quarter and moved the lead to 33-14 before John Higbie's 1-yard touchdown run early in the fourth moved the Mustangs to a 33-22 deficit. But that would be as close as Menomonie would get as Hudson pulled away to the win, piling up 475 yards of total offense including nearly 350 on the ground to prevail in the Big Rivers battle.

Menomonie will look to bounce back on Friday when it hosts Eau Claire North for homecoming. The Huskies (3-2, 2-1) had their three-game winning streak snapped last Friday with a 36-23 loss to Chippewa Falls.

Saturday afternoon the Bulldogs used a big third quarter of their own in a 50-6 victory over Elmwood/Plum City in Boyceville. Zach Hellendrung and Nick Olson led the Bulldogs on the ground with Hellendrung running for 65 yards and Olson added 57 yards and two touchdowns. Braden Roemhild also had 35 rushing yards and one touchdown while Carson Roemhild completed 10 of 14 passes for 153 yards and two scores to Caden Wold. Devin Halama led the Bulldogs (5-0, 3-0) with 96 receiving yards on five catches while Wold had 52 yards with four grabs.

Defensively Boyceville limited the Wolves (2-3, 1-2) to 98 yards of total offense including 87 rushing yards on less than three yards per carry. Hellendrung had 10 total tackles and along with Owen Rydel and Halama each had one quarterback sack.

The Bulldogs will aim to stay unbeaten and clinch a playoff berth Friday when Glenwood City comes to town.

Turtle Lake 18, Colfax 7

At Turtle Lake, the Vikings led 7-6 after the first quarter before the Lakers ultimately prevailed in a Dunn-St. Croix battle.

Theo Hovde notched Colfax's touchdown with a 73-yard touchdown reception from Zach Hiitola with seven minutes left in the first quarter, answering a Turtle Lake touchdown to take a 7-6 lead. The score stayed that way until early in the second when Walker Korish threw the second of his two touchdown passes, connecting with Brady Jobe for a 15-yard score to put Turtle Lake on top 12-7. Korish added an 86-yard touchdown run late in the fourth to ice the game.

Colfax returns home to host Elmwood/Plum City on Friday.

Durand-Arkansaw 16, Elk Mound 15

At Durand, the Mounders fell by the slimmest of margins to the Panthers in a Cloverbelt Conference battle.

Elk Mound (2-3, 1-2) will look to get back on the winning track Friday at home versus Fall Creek. The Crickets won their first two games of the season but have lost their last three conference matchups.