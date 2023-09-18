Julianna Stewart swam to an eighth place finish in the 500-yard freestyle on Saturday to lead the Menomonie girls swim team at the Chippewa Falls invitational.

Stewart completed the 10-lap race with a time of six minutes and 34.17 seconds to finish in eighth with teammate Maddie Horvath finishing 18th in the same event. Chippewa Falls/McDonell's Evelyn Arnold won the race with a time of 5:25.53, beating out Eau Claire Memorial's Ava Insteness in second in 5:31.03.

Stewart teamed up with Josie Dalzell, Allison Dickman and Kalyn Fisher to finish in a tie for 13th place in the 200 medley relay while another Menomonie team made up of Andrea Phillips, Grace Edenborg, Horvath and Joella Dwyer was 17th.

Edenborg, Noah Anderson, Dickman and Thompson were 15th together in the 200 freestyle relay with Dwyer, Fisher, Myles Hanson and Phillips 19th and the 400 freestyle relay team of Anderson, Horvath, Stewart and Thompson finished 15th.

Thompson was also 17th in the 200 freestyle and Stewart was 17th in the 100 breaststroke while Dickman came home 20th in the 100 butterfly. As a team the Mustangs took 10th place with La Crosse beating out Eau Claire Memorial for the top spot.

Menomonie is back in action next Saturday at the Eau Claire North invitational before hosting Chippewa Falls in a Big Rivers dual on Sept. 28 for Parents Night. In October the Mustangs travel to Eau Claire Memorial (Oct. 3), host River Falls for Senior Night (Oct. 10) and head for Hudson (Oct. 19) before the Big Rivers Conference championships at Eau Claire North on Oct. 28.

