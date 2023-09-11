The Menomonie girls tennis team stayed unbeaten in Big Rivers dual play on Tuesday with a 7-0 victory over Chippewa Falls.

No. 1 singles Amy Liu won her matchup over Anna Ebner (6-0, 6-0) while No. 2 singles Aleigha Gilbertson also picked up a straight-set win against Kam Glamann (6-0, 6-1). No. 3 singles Lauren Alexander overcame a second-set loss to win in three sets (61, 4-6, 10-2) and No. 4 singles Isabel Sorenson scored a win (6-4, 6-0) against Georgia Romanowski.

All three doubles teams also earned straight-set victories with the No. 1 team of Isa Gamez and Sam Jacobsen (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 team of Lily Hastings and Emma Dean (6-1, 6-0) and No. 3 duo of Eme Gamez and Ashley Slupe (6-0, 6-1) to complete the sweep.

The team win improved the Mustangs to a 4-0 record in Big Rivers play with earlier wins over Rice Lake (4-3), Eau Claire North (4-3) and New Richmond (6-1). Gilbertson and Alexander improved to 4-0 in Big Rivers dual competition while Liu and Sorenson are now each 3-1. Hastings and Dean are 4-0 as a No. 2 doubles team in BRC action and Gamez and Slupe are now 2-0.

Menomonie plays at Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday before hosting River Falls on Thursday and traveling to Hudson on Sept. 19. The Big Rivers Conference championships are set for Sept. 26 at Eau Claire North.