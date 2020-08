Leinenkugel's Pure Water Days Races: Colfax's Loews sweep 1-mile races

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Colfax’s Jarod and Belinda Loew led a strong contingent of Loews at the front of the 1-mile races, winning both titles at the Leinenkugel’s Pure Water Days Races on Saturday morning.

Jarod Loew won the overall title and the men’s race in the 1-mile with a time of six minutes, 18.3 seconds with Fall Creek’s Tristan Drier in second place (6:22.4). Colfax’s Gabriel Loew (7:07.4) was third and Matthew Loew (8:33.4) took fourth, followed by Cameron’s Doug Larson (10:36.1) in fifth place and Elk Mound’s Mike Shilts (14:22.5) in sixth.

Belinda Loew finished first in the women’s race with her time of 7:25.0, six seconds ahead of Colfax’s Rosemary Loew (7:31.0) in second place. Chippewa Falls’ Aubree Paull (7:56.2), Cambrie Buckley (7:57.5) and Jada Dombrowski (7:59.8) were third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Elk Mound’s Amy Williams finished fifth (30:41) in the women’s 4-mile race as Chippewa Falls’ Karen Swanson (26:55) finished first, followed by Osseo’s Kari Herman (29:10) in second. Eau Claire’s David Ecker won the men’s 4-mile race in 21:06, followed by Whitewater’s Mark Elworthy (22:27) in second place and Chippewa Falls’ Joseph Thaler (23:47) in third place.

Non-timed 2-mile fit walk and 200-meter dashes were also held.

